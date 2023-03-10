Nashville SC place defender Nick DePuy on Season-Ending Injury List

Nashville SC defender Nick DePuy will miss the rest of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, meaning he will not eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition this season. Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot).

DePuy had yet to feature for Nashville through MLS Matchday 2 after arriving to the Music City in an offseason trade with the LA Galaxy, where he'd spent the last three seasons as a regular fixture. He made 59 appearances for LA from 2020-2022, recording a pair of assists.

DePuy originally arrived in MLS as a 2017 MLS SuperDraft pick of CF Montréal (19th overall) after a standout college career at UC Santa Barbara.