Nashville SC place defender Nick DePuy on Season-Ending Injury List

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nashville SC logo generic

Nashville SC defender Nick DePuy will miss the rest of the 2023 MLS season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, meaning he will not eligible to play for the club in any remaining competition this season. Per MLS rules, if a player suffers a season-ending injury, a club may place that injured player on the Season-Ending Injury List and receive roster relief (i.e., an open roster slot). 

DePuy had yet to feature for Nashville through MLS Matchday 2 after arriving to the Music City in an offseason trade with the LA Galaxy, where he'd spent the last three seasons as a regular fixture. He made 59 appearances for LA from 2020-2022, recording a pair of assists.

DePuy originally arrived in MLS as a 2017 MLS SuperDraft pick of CF Montréal (19th overall) after a standout college career at UC Santa Barbara.

Nashville SC (1W-0L-1D, 4 points) return to action in MLS Matchday 3 on Saturday with a home fixture against CF Montréal at GEODIS Park (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

