Your Saturday Kickoff: Are the Sounders back? They can prove it vs. LAFC

Real Salt Lake have signed forward Benji Michel. The former Orlando City SC homegrown standout was a free agent after playing for FC Arouca in Portugal's top flight. He is under contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026. Michel, 26, was part of Orlando's 2022 squad that won the US Open Cup.

Nashville SC attacker Tyler Boyd will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL. Boyd, 29, will undergo reconstruction surgery in the coming weeks. He's been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, affording Nashville roster relief.

Thirty players will represent Major League Soccer against the best of LIGA MX for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). See the full roster here.

All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

There’s never a good time to be missing three center backs, but it always feels like it’s an especially not good time to be missing three center backs when New York come around. Yeah, they’re not nearly as Energy Drink Soccer as they used to be, but they’re still just fine pressing, playing direct and forcing a back line to be on their best behavior on and against the ball for 90 minutes.

Cincy will have their hands full here as they try to bounce back from losses to Charlotte and Chicago. The Red Bulls will be focused on keeping hold of their fourth-place spot in the East. New York City FC and Charlotte are directly behind them.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 47/50

Is this the single-best Rocky Mountain Cup ever? The rivalry has been around a while, but it feels like this matchup has to be up there. RSL are tied on points for second place in the West and Colorado are tied on points for fourth. RSL are first in the West in goals scored and RSL are just two goals behind them. Both teams already have a win against the other this season.

There are high stakes here. And goal scoresiness. Two things that pair very, very nicely with general rivalry-based antipathy.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1, FOX Deportes | Saturday, 10:45 pm ET

Watchability Score: 44/50

Whatever the over/under is here, it’s not high enough. Defense is optional here whether defense wants to be or not. The Galaxy have scored 47 times this year while Portland have scored 48. It’s basically the same matchup as RSL-Colorado without the rivalry and with an underlying feeling that things could go off the rails at any moment. There’s something about an MLS After Dark game that starts slightly later than all the others.

Whoever comes out of the mess alive will have a big win in tow. The Galaxy are sitting alone in first place, two points ahead of RSL and LAFC. There’s a chance they can go five points clear tonight. Meanwhile, Portland are in the middle of a Royal Rumble with five other teams for the final home playoff spot in the West.

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 42/50

LAFC have won five of their last seven against Seattle. Those five wins are part of a seven-game unbeaten streak against Seattle dating back to May of 2021. Nothing will ever heal the wounds from the 2019 Western Conference final, but it feels like LAFC haven’t messed around with Seattle since then.