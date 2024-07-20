Your Saturday Kickoff: Are the Sounders back? They can prove it vs. LAFC

2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster
Thirty players will represent Major League Soccer against the best of LIGA MX for the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, held July 24 at Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). See the full roster here.
Nashville SC's Boyd suffers season-ending injury
Nashville SC attacker Tyler Boyd will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL. Boyd, 29, will undergo reconstruction surgery in the coming weeks. He's been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, affording Nashville roster relief.
Luna, Bombito added to 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster
Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna and Colorado Rapids defender Moïse Bombito have been added to the 2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster by head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Real Salt Lake acquire forward Michel
Real Salt Lake have signed forward Benji Michel. The former Orlando City SC homegrown standout was a free agent after playing for FC Arouca in Portugal's top flight. He is under contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026. Michel, 26, was part of Orlando's 2022 squad that won the US Open Cup.
FC Cincinnati's Acosta named 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain
For the second straight year, FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will captain the MLS All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
All MLS games are worth watching. Some are worth watching more. The Watchgridometer is here to help you plan your weekend by giving each game a potential watchability score. A 50/50 game has “best game of all time” potential. Games are ranked in order relative to their time slot.
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 40/50
There’s never a good time to be missing three center backs, but it always feels like it’s an especially not good time to be missing three center backs when New York come around. Yeah, they’re not nearly as Energy Drink Soccer as they used to be, but they’re still just fine pressing, playing direct and forcing a back line to be on their best behavior on and against the ball for 90 minutes.
Cincy will have their hands full here as they try to bounce back from losses to Charlotte and Chicago. The Red Bulls will be focused on keeping hold of their fourth-place spot in the East. New York City FC and Charlotte are directly behind them.
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 47/50
Is this the single-best Rocky Mountain Cup ever? The rivalry has been around a while, but it feels like this matchup has to be up there. RSL are tied on points for second place in the West and Colorado are tied on points for fourth. RSL are first in the West in goals scored and RSL are just two goals behind them. Both teams already have a win against the other this season.
There are high stakes here. And goal scoresiness. Two things that pair very, very nicely with general rivalry-based antipathy.
LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1, FOX Deportes | Saturday, 10:45 pm ET
Watchability Score: 44/50
Whatever the over/under is here, it’s not high enough. Defense is optional here whether defense wants to be or not. The Galaxy have scored 47 times this year while Portland have scored 48. It’s basically the same matchup as RSL-Colorado without the rivalry and with an underlying feeling that things could go off the rails at any moment. There’s something about an MLS After Dark game that starts slightly later than all the others.
Whoever comes out of the mess alive will have a big win in tow. The Galaxy are sitting alone in first place, two points ahead of RSL and LAFC. There’s a chance they can go five points clear tonight. Meanwhile, Portland are in the middle of a Royal Rumble with five other teams for the final home playoff spot in the West.
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 42/50
LAFC have won five of their last seven against Seattle. Those five wins are part of a seven-game unbeaten streak against Seattle dating back to May of 2021. Nothing will ever heal the wounds from the 2019 Western Conference final, but it feels like LAFC haven’t messed around with Seattle since then.
A few weeks ago, we would have assumed they’d be set to continue that streak tonight. But LAFC are winless in their last two games and suddenly look vulnerable against the best teams in the league. Seattle have won six of their last seven and suddenly look a lot like a Seattle team kickstarting a very familiar second-half turnaround. Those six wins haven’t exactly come against elite competition. In fact, only one of those wins came against a team currently above the playoff line: A 2-0 win over ninth-place Minnesota United. LAFC offer a much tougher task.
Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 36/50
The class of 2015 goes head-to-head as Orlando try to continue a second-straight second-half turnaround. The Lions have won five of their last six. Their only loss in the stretch came against this same New York City FC team. Admittedly, it’s probably not a coincidence NYCFC happen to be by far the best team they’ve faced in that stretch, but still, Orlando weren’t even beating bad teams before this.
Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
Chicago have been popping at random times throughout the season to give good teams grief. They just took down FC Cincinnati on Wednesday and may have a surge of confidence right now. That probably doesn’t translate into taking down the Supporters’ Shield leaders, but hey, you never know.
CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
This is a battle for the eighth spot in the East between the eighth-place and ninth-place teams. That technically means there are stakes to this rivalry game, even if both teams enter with a -14 goal differential.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 33/50
There should be some decent soccer in this one as Vancouver and Houston scrap it out in the middle of the pack out West. The ‘Caps have a little more incentive than just holding onto a home playoff spot: Vancouver are only six points behind second-place LAFC and third-place RSL. They’re only eight points behind the Galaxy. They have a game in hand on RSL and two games in hand on the Galaxy. A win tonight and missteps by everyone at the top of the conference could genuinely put them in the conversation for first in the West.
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 27/50
It’s a real “not in the face” game for Atlanta. But, hey, you get to watch the Crew do Crew things.
New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 25/50
This is a battle between teams valiantly fighting to stay alive in their search for a Wild Card spot.
Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 20/50
Both teams could definitely still end up in a Wild Card spot, but the reality is that this year has been totally depressing relative to expectations. You might end up seeing a few minutes of Cavan Sullivan though.
Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 28/50
Charlotte are good, but haven’t necessarily been fun to watch. That could start to change tonight if new/old DP Karol Swiderski sees the field. It’s time to start learning about what this team can be with multiple DP attackers on the field. Odds are right now that Charlotte look pretty scary down the stretch.
Sporting KC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1, FOX Deportes | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 26/50
We’ve got a kind of, sort of in-state rivalry matchup here with absolutely no stakes other than bragging rights. Sometimes you get the best rivalry games when both teams are trying to drag each other into the muck.
Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 23/50
Minnesota make me sad at this point. The Quakes are the only team without 20 points.
Portland Timbers sign defender Surman: The Portland Timbers have acquired center back Finn Surman from A-League side Wellington Phoenix. Surman, 20, is under contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027. The defender is currently representing New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Orlando City sign Thórhallsson to contract extension: Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. Since joining Orlando ahead of the 2023 season from Icelandic top-flight side Breiðablik UBK, the 24-year-old has logged 4g/7a in 65 all-competition appearances.
- Houston Dash's Diana Ordóñez looks to boost the MLS All-Stars in next week’s All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
- Inter Miami’s Benja Cremaschi has reached the Olympics and a new stage of his career.
- Here’s what you need to know for Matchday 28.
- Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan won the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.
Good luck out there. Be good enough to make people want you back a second time.