Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan wins Goal of the Matchday 

Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan ran away with Matchday 27's AT&T Goal of the Matchday award by capturing 54.8% of the vote – even if his younger brother, Cavan, grabbed most of the highlights for his record-breaking debut.
Sullivan scored the final goal in Philadelphia's 5-1 trouncing of the New England Revolution, curling a shot from distance to help snap their 10-game winless skid.
2nd place, Riqui Puig (17.4%): The LA Galaxy reached the Western Conference summit with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids, aided by Puig's first-time shot.
3rd place, Diego Fagundez (14.6%): Fagundez opened the scoring in LA's 3-2 win over Colorado, chesting down Gabriel Pec's chipped pass and volleying past Zack Steffen.
4th place, Diego Gómez (13.2%): Before representing Paraguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Gómez jumpstarted Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Toronto FC that moved them into the Supporters' Shield lead.
