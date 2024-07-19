Portland Timbers sign defender Finn Surman

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have acquired center back Finn Surman from A-League side Wellington Phoenix, the club announced Friday.

Surman, 20, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The defender is currently representing New Zealand at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“We are delighted with the acquisition of Finn Surman. Finn has shown great promise at an early stage in his career, and our club is excited to continue supporting his development to take necessary strides forward as a player,” said general manager Ned Grabavoy. “We believe he has the skillset and attributes to succeed in MLS, and we look forward to welcoming him to his new home here with the Portland Timbers.”

Before this move, Surman scored once in 51 matches for Wellington Phoenix. He's played five times for New Zealand's senior team, helping capture the 2024 Men's Nations Cup.

Led by new coach Phil Neville, Portland are 7th in the Western Conference and on pace for their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since 2021.