Nashville SC's Tyler Boyd suffers season-ending injury

Nashville SC attacker Tyler Boyd will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL, the club announced Friday.

Boyd, 29, will undergo reconstruction surgery in the coming weeks. He's been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, affording Nashville roster relief.

The former US international got injured in second-half stoppage time of Wednesday's 3-0 defeat vs. Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park.

Boyd joined Nashville this past offseason, leading to 2g/3a in 21 matches. Last season, he produced 7g/4a in 34 games with the LA Galaxy.

As Boyd recovers from a long-term knee injury, Nashville are 10th in the Eastern Conference. At current rate, their streak of four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances would end.