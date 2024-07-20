Matchday

Nashville SC's Tyler Boyd suffers season-ending injury

Tyler Boyd - Nashville SC 1
MLSsoccer staff

Nashville SC attacker Tyler Boyd will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL, the club announced Friday.

Boyd, 29, will undergo reconstruction surgery in the coming weeks. He's been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List, affording Nashville roster relief.

The former US international got injured in second-half stoppage time of Wednesday's 3-0 defeat vs. Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park.

Boyd joined Nashville this past offseason, leading to 2g/3a in 21 matches. Last season, he produced 7g/4a in 34 games with the LA Galaxy.

As Boyd recovers from a long-term knee injury, Nashville are 10th in the Eastern Conference. At current rate, their streak of four straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances would end.

Former USMNT and Philadelphia Union assistant B.J. Callaghan will soon take over as head coach.

