Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to contract extension

Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Orlando City
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Since joining Orlando ahead of the 2023 season from Icelandic top-flight side Breiðablik UBK, the 24-year-old has logged 4g/7a in 65 all-competition appearances.

"Since Dagur has arrived at the club, he has proven himself to be someone who is adaptive and versatile in all situations, showing a willingness to do whatever the team requires of him in any scenario," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"His dedication to hard work and to his teammates is visible every day. He’s a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to have him representing our club for the foreseeable future."

Thórhallsson, who has five caps with Iceland’s senior team, often plays right back for Orlando.

"I am so happy to have extended my contract with this amazing club. Since I came to Orlando, it has felt like home and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I have gotten to play for the best fans in the country," Thórhallsson said.

"There’s nothing better than a warm, Orlando night at INTER&Co Stadium, so I can’t wait for many more to come. The fans deserve the best, and that is what I will continue to try to give while I am here in Orlando!"

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Orlando City SC Dagur Thórhallsson

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Benji Michel
Toronto FC sign defender Henry Wingo
Houston Dynamo sign German winger Lawrence Ennali
More News
More News
Your Friday Kickoff: What do the new MLS roster rules mean for your team?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: What do the new MLS roster rules mean for your team?
Real Salt Lake acquire forward Benji Michel
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Benji Michel
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain
Matchday 28: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Matchday 28: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass
Olympic dream: Inter Miami's Benja Cremaschi reaches new stage
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Olympic dream: Inter Miami's Benja Cremaschi reaches new stage
Video
Video
PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
0:57

PK Goal: T. Magno vs. ATL, 82'
Tai Baribo es el Jugador de la Jornada 27
1:24

Tai Baribo es el Jugador de la Jornada 27
Player of the Matchday 27: Tai Baribo
1:25

Player of the Matchday 27: Tai Baribo
Energy Moment of the Matchday 27: Christian Benteke
0:52

Energy Moment of the Matchday 27: Christian Benteke