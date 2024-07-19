Orlando City sign Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed midfielder Dagur Dan Thórhallsson to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Since joining Orlando ahead of the 2023 season from Icelandic top-flight side Breiðablik UBK, the 24-year-old has logged 4g/7a in 65 all-competition appearances.

"Since Dagur has arrived at the club, he has proven himself to be someone who is adaptive and versatile in all situations, showing a willingness to do whatever the team requires of him in any scenario," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

"His dedication to hard work and to his teammates is visible every day. He’s a consummate professional, both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to have him representing our club for the foreseeable future."

Thórhallsson, who has five caps with Iceland’s senior team, often plays right back for Orlando.

"I am so happy to have extended my contract with this amazing club. Since I came to Orlando, it has felt like home and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity I have gotten to play for the best fans in the country," Thórhallsson said.

"There’s nothing better than a warm, Orlando night at INTER&Co Stadium, so I can’t wait for many more to come. The fans deserve the best, and that is what I will continue to try to give while I am here in Orlando!"