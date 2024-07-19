Matchday 28: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is rapidly approaching, as is the Leagues Cup group stage. But first, Matchday 28 awaits on Saturday evening.

Seattle have won five straight matches to course-correct after a rocky start, led by the torrid form of No. 10 Albert Rusnák (4g/11a) and forward Jordan Morris (9g/1a). With another victory, the Sounders could exit Matchday 28 top-four in the West.

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free; FS1/FOX Deportes

Apple TV - Free; FS1/FOX Deportes WHEN: Saturday, 8:30 pm ET

Both sides of this Midwest rivalry desperately need points to make up ground in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase.

St. Louis have just one win in their last 13 matches, keeping them 13th in the Western Conference table – a far cry from last year's dream expansion season. CITY SC will hope summertime signings Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert debut soon and boost their attack, especially given João Klauss' lingering knee injury.