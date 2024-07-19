Matchday

Matchday 28: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

24MLS_Apple_Matchday_Info_MD28
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is rapidly approaching, as is the Leagues Cup group stage. But first, Matchday 28 awaits on Saturday evening.

  • Apple TV - Free: Games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
  • Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH 
WHEN
WATCH
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, July 20 - 7:30 pm ET
Austin FC vs. Charlotte FC
Saturday, July 20 - 8:30 pm ET
Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC 
Saturday, July 20 - 8:30 pm ET

Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes

Minnesota United FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Saturday, July 20 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake 
Saturday, July 20 - 9:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC
Saturday, July 20 - 10:30 pm ET
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC 
Saturday, July 20 - 10:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers
Saturday, July 20 - 10:45 pm ET

Apple TV - FreeFS1/FOX Deportes

Games of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LAFC

LAFC have dropped to second place in the Western Conference after two disappointing home results – first a 5-1 defeat to the Columbus Crew, and then a 1-1 draw vs. Chicho Arango-less Real Salt Lake. Can Denis Bouanga, Hugo Lloris & Co. respond?

Seattle have won five straight matches to course-correct after a rocky start, led by the torrid form of No. 10 Albert Rusnák (4g/11a) and forward Jordan Morris (9g/1a). With another victory, the Sounders could exit Matchday 28 top-four in the West.

Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Both sides of this Midwest rivalry desperately need points to make up ground in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase.

St. Louis have just one win in their last 13 matches, keeping them 13th in the Western Conference table – a far cry from last year's dream expansion season. CITY SC will hope summertime signings Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert debut soon and boost their attack, especially given João Klauss' lingering knee injury.

Sporting KC have won three of their last five games, but remain 12th in the West and seven points below the postseason line. Striker Willy Agada (8g/2a) and midfielder Erik Thommy (5g/3a) seem most likely to spark any turnaround – especially with Peter Vermes' squad set for a winter refresh.

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati

Road travels might be exactly what FC Cincinnati need to stop a two-game losing skid; the reigning Supporters' Shield winners have a league-best 9W-1L-1D away record this season. However, there's no guarantee Luciano Acosta (foot) plays after missing their 1-0 midweek defeat to Chicago Fire FC, and center back Miles Robinson is now overseas with the US Olympic team.

The New York Red Bulls have just one win in their last eight matches, including four straight draws, but remain fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. This run coincides with Emil Forsberg recovering from a lower leg injury, leaving Lewis Morgan (10g/4a) and Dante Vanzeir (2g/8a) as key figures in the attack.

More News
