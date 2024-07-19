FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain

For the second straight year, FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will captain the MLS All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP led the way against Arsenal last summer, and he'll do so again vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Acosta has a league-best 28 goal contributions (11g/17a) this season, putting him on pace to surpass the 31 goal contributions (17g/14a) he produced last year. That's all while Cincy are second in the Eastern Conference and eyeing a Supporters' Shield repeat.

The Argentine No. 10 has earned MLS All-Star accolades in three straight seasons. Teammates Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson were also named MLS All-Stars, but Robinson is away representing Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.