Captain Vote

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta named 2024 MLS All-Star Game Captain

MLSsoccer staff

The armband isn't going anywhere.

For the second straight year, FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta will captain the MLS All-Stars in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP led the way against Arsenal last summer, and he'll do so again vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 24 at Lower.com Field in Columbus (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Acosta won the 2024 MLS All-Star Captain Fan Vote presented by Captain Morgan. Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernández and Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango were also in contention.

Acosta has a league-best 28 goal contributions (11g/17a) this season, putting him on pace to surpass the 31 goal contributions (17g/14a) he produced last year. That's all while Cincy are second in the Eastern Conference and eyeing a Supporters' Shield repeat.

The Argentine No. 10 has earned MLS All-Star accolades in three straight seasons. Teammates Luca Orellano and Miles Robinson were also named MLS All-Stars, but Robinson is away representing Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In addition to facing the LIGA MX All-Stars, Acosta will participate in the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 23 at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

2024 MLS All-Star Team Roster

