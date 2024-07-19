Olympic dream: Inter Miami's Benja Cremaschi reaches new stage

The nickname. The backstory. That flowing mop of sandy hair, with a rangy playing style to match. The upbringing in Key Biscayne, a small barrier-island village jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean’s warm waters, where the M in MAST Academy, his high school alma mater, stands for ‘Maritime’ and the mascot is a mako shark. The rugged rush-hour car commute he and his family undertook when he joined the Development Academy program at Weston FC, way out in the northwestern suburbs. Even his accent, a good example of the emerging “Miami dialect” documented by linguists over the past few decades.

That’s probably why he fits so well as the face of Inter Miami ’s new third kits, the turquoise-and-orange numbers just rolled out as part of the MLS Archive Collection that capture the region’s retro aesthetic so well, one could almost forget the club didn’t actually exist back in the 1980s “Miami Vice” heyday.

Argentine roots

What’s both paradoxical and essential to Cremaschi’s deep local roots is he’s a second-generation Argentine-American, born and raised in South Florida yet a son of proud expatriates from Mendoza, who instilled in their four children a deep love of and connection to their homeland as they wrote their own new story in the United States.

Benja’s father Pablo wore Argentina's colors in a different sport. He starred as a centre for Los Pumas, the country’s national rugby team, on several occasions in the 1990s before emigrating to Florida for work, where he co-founded a youth program, Key Biscayne Rugby Rats, that continues to this day. The elder Cremaschi said in an interview last summer “we clearly have an Argentine heart” and joked that it seemed mom and dad were more overwhelmed than Benja himself when “a dream came true” and Lionel Messi became his teammate.

The whole family are dual-nationals, and Benja was called up to Argentina’s Under-20 side for a training camp before the 2023 Conmebol U-20 Championship tournament. Yet Pablo’s emotions bubbled right to the surface when he learned his middle son had been named to the US men’s Olympic soccer team earlier this month, Benja telling his club’s website that “my dad teared up a bit” when he delivered the good news.

“My dad represented Argentina in the rugby side,” the 19-year-old told reporters in a media availability from the US camp in Bordeaux, France this week. “I'm proud to be here, I'm happy to be here; I think he's even prouder that I'm here, and he obviously supports me in everything that I do. So I think it's something big for me, something big for him, too.”

Paris awaits

IMCF’s homegrown midfielder is wearing his town, club and family on his sleeve as he ascends to one of the biggest stages in world sport this month as the youngest member of Marko Mitrović’s squad. When announcing his roster, Mitrović called Cremaschi a "high-potential player" who is "ready to compete and represent the US at the Olympics."

“It's a really, really proud moment, not just for me and my family but for the Inter Miami fans. I'm super happy that I could be here representing the USA and also representing Inter Miami,” said Benja, noting he and Dominican Republic international Edison Azcona – who recently transferred to USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC – are the first IMCF academy products to reach the Olympic level.