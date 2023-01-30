Your Monday Kickoff: Why Sean Johnson may make Toronto FC contenders

Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters for MLS Season Pass

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced a second round of on-air personalities who will join MLS Season Pass, the unprecedented subscription service that launches Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions. The 31 new additions bring a wealth of MLS and international soccer experience, both as announcers and players, to the MLS Season Pass team. They join 18 others who were announced earlier this month.

Copa América 2024 to be hosted in USA

Copa América 2024 is coming to the United States two summers from now, Conmebol and Concacaf jointly announced Friday. South America’s preeminent international tournament will include 10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations, with the latter group qualifying via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. Copa América 2024, co-organized by both confederations, arrives two years before the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. Additionally, Conmebol and Concacaf will organize a centralized "final four" style club competition featuring the best clubs from the respective confederations.

Happy Club World Cup Week

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but the Seattle Sounders are competing in the Club World Cup. The competition begins this week as Seattle take on the winner of Auckland City FC (New Zealand) and Al Ahly SC (Egypt) on Feb. 4. The winner then faces Real Madrid. All in Morocco!

Toronto FC sign USMNT goalkeeper Johnson in free agency

Toronto FC’s search for a starting goalkeeper has ended with one of MLS’s top free agents: US men’s national team veteran Sean Johnson. The Reds announced Friday they’ve signed the 33-year-old, who had been New York City FC’s captain and served as a USMNT backup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He joins through the 2024 MLS season using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Colorado Rapids sign Danish defender Maxsø to DP deal

The Colorado Rapids have acquired Danish international center back Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby IF, the club announced Friday. The 28-year-old defender’s deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. He'll occupy a Designated Player roster spot alongside forward Kévin Cabral, who was acquired in a trade with the LA Galaxy earlier this winter. Maxsø captained his former Danish Superliga squad, helped them win the 2020-21 league title and departs with seven goals and two assists in 112 games for the club.

NYCFC land goalkeeper Freese in trade with Philadelphia Union

New York City FC have acquired a possible starting goalkeeper for the 2023 MLS season, announcing Friday they’ve landed Matt Freese in a trade with Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Union. Freese, a 24-year-old former US youth international, was acquired for a guaranteed $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Union will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee and could get an additional $400k in conditional GAM. The move went official shortly after longtime NYCFC starting goalkeeper and captain Sean Johnson signed with Toronto FC in free agency.

New York Red Bulls transfer Patryk Klimala to Israeli Premier League side