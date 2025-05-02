Inter Miami seek get-right win after Concacaf Champions Cup exit

Two days after Inter Miami CF ’s Concacaf Champions Cup elimination, disappointment still lingers for head coach Javier Mascherano.

“There clearly are a lot of things that need improvement. But I’m not going to go crazy and start seeing everything negative and not take any positives.”

That said, the Argentine manager refused to hit the panic button over the 5-1 aggregate semifinal defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC that stopped Miami short of one of their stated goals for the 2025 season, while extending their losing streak to three games across all competitions.

“I’m not going to come here and say everything is OK,” Mascherano told reporters on Friday. “Because we missed out on a final that we really wanted to play.”

“Tomorrow we have a wonderful opportunity to get back to winning ways and take control of our story again.”

“Now we have to face the consequences, put our heads down, work and become strong as a group, knowing that we have to get out of the dynamic of these three losses,” he said.

Mascherano and the Herons have a chance to reclaim some positive energy on Saturday when hosting the New York Red Bulls in a get-right game at Chase Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Plenty left to play for

With a squad boasting the GOAT Lionel Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legends Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, this week’s ConcaChampions setback hit particularly hard for a Miami side that sees trophies as the ultimate measure of success.

But with MLS Cup, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup still to play for, the Herons have more chances to add silverware.

That’s why Saturday’s showdown with the Red Bulls is so vital from both a sporting and psychological standpoint.

“As of now, [MLS] is the only tournament we’re competing in until the Club World Cup,” said midfielder Federico Redondo. “So we have to earn the most amount of points possible and get back to the top [of the standings], which is where we’re most comfortable.”

Currently fifth in the Eastern Conference table, Miami have plenty of work cut out for them if they hope to repeat last year’s historic Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign.

However, don’t expect Mascherano to shake things up anytime soon.