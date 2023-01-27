Austin FC sign center back Amro Tarek after Egypt stint

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have added their second center back of the offseason, announcing Friday they’ve signed Amro Tarek through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024.

The 30-year-old was last at Al Masry SC in the Egyptian Premier League, moving overseas in 2021 after two-and-a-half seasons at the New York Red Bulls. He also had loan spells with Columbus Crew in 2016 and Orlando City SC in 2018, contributing to two goals and one assist across 66 MLS regular-season appearances (58 starts).

The versatile defender, who was a free agent, can also play left back.

"I’m excited by the opportunity to play for Austin FC and to help the team toward its goal of winning trophies this season," Tarek said in a release. "Everything I have seen about the club, from the fans and the facilities to the players and the coaching staff, has been first-class, and I can’t wait to get started.