Apple and Major League Soccer add 31 broadcasters for MLS Season Pass

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced a second round of on-air personalities who will join MLS Season Pass , the unprecedented subscription service that launches Feb. 1 on the Apple TV app in more than 100 countries and regions.

The 31 new additions bring a wealth of MLS and international soccer experience, both as announcers and players, to the MLS Season Pass team. They join 18 announcers who were announced earlier this month.

The complete on-air broadcast team and the full production plan for MLS Season Pass will be announced prior to the start of the 2023 MLS season, which begins Feb. 25. The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

All matches will feature commentary in either English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available. Learn more

MLS Season Pass features live broadcasts and replays of every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – all in one place with consistent match times and no blackouts. It will also feature pregame shows, a whip-around show that provides live look-ins from every match and features discussion from all the key moments, plus a postgame wrap-up to close each night. Learn more

Patrice Bernier, a native of Montréal and member of both the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame and Quebec Soccer Hall of Fame, joins the team as a French analyst. He played 18 professional seasons, including nine in Europe (Norway, Germany, Denmark) and his final six years (2011-17) in MLS with Montreal. He was team MVP in 2012 and an MLS All-Star in 2013. Bernier spent the last four years as an analyst for TVA Sports and covered his first World Cup in 2022 with RDS.

Eduardo Biscayart, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, will serve as an analyst on the Spanish language broadcasts. He has covered international soccer for more than 25 years, serving as an analyst for ESPN, FOX Sports, beIN Sports and Telemundo. He is known for his commentary in LaLiga, the English Premier League and has covered five FIFA Men’s World Cups and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Brian Dunseth, prior to joining MLS Season Pass, enjoyed a 10-year professional playing career, including nine years in MLS with New England, Miami, Columbus, Dallas, Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy. He was a defender for Team USA in the 2000 Summer Olympic Games in Sydney and helped lead the squad to the medal rounds, the best-ever performance by the US men’s team in an Olympic tournament. After retiring in 2006, he went into broadcasting and worked for ESPN, NBC Sports, FOX Sports and Univision covering MLS and international soccer. He also spent the last 16 years as Real Salt Lake’s television analyst.

Danny Higginbotham played 18 years and made 415 appearances as a defender, including more than 200 in the Premier League with Manchester United, Derby County, Southampton, Stoke and Sunderland. He played in the Champions League, Europa League, the UEFA Cup and made it to two FA Cup Finals. After retiring in 2014, Higginbotham broke into broadcasting and has earned a reputation as one of the game’s top match analysts. He has worked for Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, talkSPORT, NBC Sports and ESPN, covering MLS, the Premier League, Champions League, EFL Championship, FA Cup, the European Championships, Europa League final and Champions League final. For the last two years, he has served as the television analyst for the Philadelphia Union.

Cobi Jones, a member of the US Soccer Hall of Fame, enjoyed a storied 14-year playing career that included stops with Coventry City of the Premier League and Vasco de Gama of Brazil before coming stateside for the inception of Major League Soccer in 1996. He won two MLS Cups (2002, 2005) during a 12-year career with the LA Galaxy. He set a US Soccer men’s record with 164 appearances for the US National Team, playing in three World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002) and one Olympic Games (1992). He began his broadcasting career with FOX Sports in 2010, covering FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022, as well as MLS, Liga MX and Bundesliga. In 2012, he joined NBC Sports as an analyst for the London Olympics and was in the booth for beIN Sports’ FIFA World Cup coverage in 2014. For the last 10 seasons, Jones has served as Time Warner’s match analyst for the LA Galaxy.

Devon Kerr joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst. The former defender for Stetson University played professionally in Germany before becoming a broadcaster in 2017. He serves as the lead analyst for the USL Championship, ACC Network and NCAA College Cup for ESPN. He has covered MLS and international events, including the Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League World Cup Qualifying and Olympic Qualifying.

Jaime Macias has been a Spanish-speaking analyst since 2006. At the age of 22, he covered his first World Cup in South Africa in 2010. He moved to Miami in 2015, where he has been a broadcaster covering Champions League, four World Cups and more. He has competed as a karting driver, professional goalkeeper and entrepreneur. A native of Ecuador, Macias released his 2021 book “Tercer Arquero (Third Choice Goalkeeper)” where he shares his experiences that have led him here.

Shep Messing serves as a studio analyst for MLS Season Pass after working as the lead analyst for the New York Red Bulls on MSG Network. He began his broadcasting career with ESPN in 1986, calling MISL matches and the first of four FIFA World Cups (1986, 2002, 2006, 2014) for the sports leader. He enjoyed a 13-year professional playing career as a goalkeeper, including seven in the NASL and six in the MISL. He was part of the New York Cosmos 1977 championship team along with Pele and earned four MISL championships. Messing also played for the US Men’s National Team, competing in the 1971 Pan American Games and the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Heath Pearce, who speaks German, Spanish and Portuguese, is an analyst for the English broadcasts. He made 235 appearances during an 11-year playing career that included five MLS seasons and three MLS All-Star selections. He also spent five years in Europe playing in the German Bundesliga and Danish Superleague and earned 35 caps as a defender for the US Men’s National team (2005-12). Pearce has worked as a soccer analyst for CBS, Paramount+, ESPN, FOX and beIN Sports.

Francisco Pinto, a native of Conception, Chile, brings a wealth of experience as a Spanish language analyst to MLS Season Pass. He has spent more than 25 years in television and radio, including 14 years with KMEX, Univision’s Los Angeles affiliate, where he has covered some of the biggest sporting events in the world, including two World Cups (2002 in S. Korea/Japan and 2006 in Germany), the NBA Finals, multiple Super Bowls, and the World Series. Pinto served as the Spanish TV analyst for the LA Galaxy during their MLS title run in 2012. He also offered live coverage of the Galaxy's first MLS title in New England in 2002. After KMEX, Pinto worked nine years for Los Angeles Lakers and is the current Spanish radio analyst for Los Angeles Chargers.

Lloyd Sam enjoyed a 19-year professional soccer career as a midfielder and defender. He played all four professional levels in England and throughout the United States’ professional pyramid. He spent eight years with Charlton Athletic and two with his hometown club Leeds United before coming to Major League Soccer, where he made 149 appearances between the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. After retiring in 2020, he made the move to broadcasting, calling matches for the USL, MLS NEXT and Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. He spent the 2022 season as the color analyst for Charlotte FC’s English language broadcasts.

Ross Smith played nine professional seasons (2004-13), including the 2010 season with the Portland Timbers. The Guelph, Canada native, retired in 2011 and joined the Timbers broadcast team as a radio analyst. After resuming his playing career in 2012, Smith retired for good in 2013 and spent the last nine years as the Timbers’ TV analyst.

Carlos Suarez joins MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language analyst after a successful 20-year career with DIRECTV Sports Latin America, beIN Sports USA and TUDN USA as lead soccer analyst. He also provided color commentary in Major League Baseball and the NBA. During his soccer broadcasting career, he has covered some of the biggest events, including seven World Cups, five Copa America, three Euro Cups, and three MLS Cups.

Christina Unkel, who was inducted into the Florida Soccer Referees Hall of Fame in 2021, will serve as the rules analyst for MLS Season Pass. She earned her FIFA officiating badge in 2013 and is certified as a video assistant referee (VAR) since 2017 when MLS first implemented VAR. In 2019, she became a rules analyst for FOX Sports, working the 2019 Women’s World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup. In 2022, Unkel covered UEFA Women’s Euros for ESPN. She serves in the same capacity for CBS Sports, covering UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, and World Cup Qualifiers. Unkel is also the State Referee Administrator and Chief Operating Officer for Florida Soccer Referees, US Soccer’s Referee Program in Florida.