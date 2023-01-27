Copa América 2024 to be hosted in USA

Copa América 2024 is coming to the United States two summers from now, Conmebol and Concacaf jointly announced Friday.

South America’s preeminent international tournament will include 10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations, with the latter group qualifying via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

Copa América 2024, co-organized by both confederations, arrives two years before the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

That juncture allows South American nations to acclimate to an expanded 48-team World Cup that'll be mainly hosted on US soil. It could also fill a key competitive gap for the North America 2026 co-hosts if they can advance via ​the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League pathway (hosts traditionally auto-qualify and don’t play qualifiers).