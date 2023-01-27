Copa América 2024 to be hosted in USA

Copa América 2024 is coming to the United States two summers from now, Conmebol and Concacaf jointly announced Friday.
South America’s preeminent international tournament will include 10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations, with the latter group qualifying via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.
Copa América 2024, co-organized by both confederations, arrives two years before the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.
That juncture allows South American nations to acclimate to an expanded 48-team World Cup that'll be mainly hosted on US soil. It could also fill a key competitive gap for the North America 2026 co-hosts if they can advance via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League pathway (hosts traditionally auto-qualify and don’t play qualifiers).
Previously, Ecuador were set to host Copa América 2024 until internal concerns opened the door for the US – both competitively and commercially (host cities get a 2026 World Cup dry run, too). The US also hosted the Copa América Centenario in 2016, celebrating the tournament’s 100th anniversary.
New club tournament
Additionally, Conmebol and Concacaf will organize a centralized "final four" style club competition featuring the best clubs from the respective confederations.
The four participating teams (two from each confederation) will qualify through existing Conmebol and Concacaf club competitions, and the two confederations are working towards the first edition of this tournament being played in 2024.
The exact details aren’t yet known, but the tournament could provide an opportunity for an MLS club to earn the title of the Americas’ top team. There’s also continued expansion of broader competition, with Leagues Cup 2023 starting in July and an expanded Concacaf Champions League arriving in 2024.