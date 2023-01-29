Recap: USMNT close out January camp with scoreless draw vs. Colombia

The US men's national team finished out January camp with a lively 0-0 draw in a Saturday evening friendly with Colombia at the LA Galaxy 's Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fielding a rotated starting XI from the one that fell 2-1 on Wednesday to Serbia, the US had their chances in a back-and-forth match, but ultimately settled for a scoreless deadlock against a Colombian side that featured six MLS players in their matchday squad.

The Yanks' best chances came in the first half, with Philadelphia Union homegrown Paxten Aaronson narrowly missing on two different opportunities, the second of which was blocked by a last-gasp clearance from a Colombia defender. Matthew Hoppe also had a breakaway opportunity as the match neared halftime, but the Middlesbrough winger had his tight-angled shot saved by the goalkeeper.

The breakneck pace continued into the second half, but neither side managed to find a game-winner. FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vázquez had the Yanks' last best chance of the evening, but couldn't quite get his boot to a cross in front of goal in second-half stoppage time.

Goals

None

