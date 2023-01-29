USA Player Ratings: Tolkin, Acosta & Zimmerman show grit against Colombia

The US men's national team played Colombia to an energetic yet unspectacular scoreless draw Saturday night in Carson, California.
Helmed by interim manager Anthony Hudson in his second match in charge, the Yanks showed flashes of individual potential, but struggled overall to create chances despite plenty of space in which to work.
Here's how the players looked on the night.
The former NYCFC 'keeper celebrated his move to Toronto FC with a clean sheet, and a fairly easy one at that. Johnson was called into action just once on the night, easily saving Colombia's lone shot on target.
The New York Red Bulls homegrown was impressive in his national team debut. While he didn't quite bomb forward down the left, he did pick out some really smart passes into the final third and was assured in possession. Defensively he was rock solid, making several impressive recovery runs, chewing up tackles and, most importantly, keeping things quiet with intelligent defensive positioning.
Long recovered from an awkward early challenge to put in a strong defensive showing. His passing left a bit to be desired at times, but he dealt with a tricky frontline well and never looked flustered.
It was, unsurprisingly, another strong defensive showing from the Nashville SC center back. He also opened up the game at times with aggressive line-breaking passes, including a long diagonal to Matthew Hoppe that set up one of the best chances of the night.
The New England Revolution right back wasn't quite as electric in his full debut than he was off the bench on Wednesday against Serbia, but he still managed to be a threat down the right side, where he combined well with Paul Arriola. Later in the match, he showed off his two-footedness with a switch to the left side.
The Portland Timbers midfielder put in a strong 45-minute shift. In an open and intense match, his ability on both sides of the ball was on full display, breaking up play defensively and picking out good passes in transition. He improved his stock as much as anyone in this camp.
The LAFC man was everywhere in Carson. He won the ball back all over the field, opened up the game with some really shrewd passing, and brought his typically consistent set-piece delivery.
Making his full international debut, the new Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder showed flashes of potential. He wasn't afraid to demand the ball and created pockets of space for himself with really clever feints.
Though he never backed down from a scrap, he struggled with the physicality of the match and too often turned the ball over. Aaronson may not quite be ready for a significant role with the national team yet, but his potential is obvious.
The Middlesborough man got into great positions all night and consistently stretched Colombia's backline. His final ball consistently let him down, though. He missed a wide open Arriola at the back post multiple times, and when he did manage a shot, it couldn't test the 'keeper.
It was a mixed bag for Ferreira. He was effective when he dropped deep, and he consistently broke the final defensive line with really sharp passes to free up Hoppe and Arriola in space.
The FC Dallas striker was hardly a factor in the box, though, often too deep to get on the end of service. He had one really good look at goal just before he was substituted, but took an extra touch and missed his opportunity to shoot.
The Dallas winger was a constant threat down the right side and was more than up for the physicality of the match. He worked hard to make himself an option in the final third, and despite finding himself open on the back post several times, was too often completely missed by his teammates.
Manager
It was a fairly neutral outing for Hudson's side. There were flashes of potential from a couple of players, but the US couldn't systematically create chances, despite the space available to them in the final third. The intensity was surprisingly high for what amounts to a preseason match for most of the player pool, and that probably excuses some of the lack of quality in the final third.
Substitutes
The free agent midfielder came on at halftime, and while his technical ability was impressive, he wasn't able to consistently find entry passes into the final third.
The Cincinnati man was more of a goal threat than Ferreira, offering a presence in the box and opening up space underneath. He couldn't find a clear look at goal, though, flashing a header wide toward the end of the match.
It was a really, really difficult showing for the 25-year-old in his debut. He consistently lost possession, mis-hitting his passes and proving ineffective on the dribble. Possession ended at his feet.
The Galaxy defender made his second international cap at his home stadium, replacing Zimmerman in the 69th minute. He built on a strong showing against Serbia, dealing comfortably with balls into the box and looking exceedingly confident in possession. Also, he now has two senior caps before even making his MLS debut... That's wild.
After a strong season with Rosenborg, Rogers replaced Long to make his international debut. He completed all 10 of his passes and had a couple intuitive moments of defending in his own box.
The Vancouver Whitecaps defender earned his second cap, coming on for the final nine minutes of the match.