USA Player Ratings: Tolkin, Acosta & Zimmerman show grit against Colombia

By Ben Wright @benwright

Tolkin USMNT

The US men's national team played Colombia to an energetic yet unspectacular scoreless draw Saturday night in Carson, California.

Helmed by interim manager Anthony Hudson in his second match in charge, the Yanks showed flashes of individual potential, but struggled overall to create chances despite plenty of space in which to work.

Here's how the players looked on the night.

5.0
NYC_Sean_Johnson_HEA
Sean Johnson
Goalkeeper · USA

The former NYCFC 'keeper celebrated his move to Toronto FC with a clean sheet, and a fairly easy one at that. Johnson was called into action just once on the night, easily saving Colombia's lone shot on target.

6.5
RBNY_John_Tolkin_HEA
John Tolkin
Defender · USA

The New York Red Bulls homegrown was impressive in his national team debut. While he didn't quite bomb forward down the left, he did pick out some really smart passes into the final third and was assured in possession. Defensively he was rock solid, making several impressive recovery runs, chewing up tackles and, most importantly, keeping things quiet with intelligent defensive positioning.

6.0
RBNY_Aaron_Long_HEA
Aaron Long
Defender · USA

Long recovered from an awkward early challenge to put in a strong defensive showing. His passing left a bit to be desired at times, but he dealt with a tricky frontline well and never looked flustered.

6.5
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

It was, unsurprisingly, another strong defensive showing from the Nashville SC center back. He also opened up the game at times with aggressive line-breaking passes, including a long diagonal to Matthew Hoppe that set up one of the best chances of the night.

6.0
NE_DeJuan_Jones_HEA
DeJuan Jones
Defender · USA

The New England Revolution right back wasn't quite as electric in his full debut than he was off the bench on Wednesday against Serbia, but he still managed to be a threat down the right side, where he combined well with Paul Arriola. Later in the match, he showed off his two-footedness with a switch to the left side.

6.0
POR_Eryk_Williamson_HEA
Eryk Williamson
Midfielder · USA

The Portland Timbers midfielder put in a strong 45-minute shift. In an open and intense match, his ability on both sides of the ball was on full display, breaking up play defensively and picking out good passes in transition. He improved his stock as much as anyone in this camp.

6.5
LAFC_Kellyn_Acosta_HEA
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · USA

The LAFC man was everywhere in Carson. He won the ball back all over the field, opened up the game with some really shrewd passing, and brought his typically consistent set-piece delivery.

5.5
PHI_Paxten_Aaronson_HEA
Paxten Aaronson
Midfielder · USA

Making his full international debut, the new Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder showed flashes of potential. He wasn't afraid to demand the ball and created pockets of space for himself with really clever feints.

Though he never backed down from a scrap, he struggled with the physicality of the match and too often turned the ball over. Aaronson may not quite be ready for a significant role with the national team yet, but his potential is obvious.

5.0
matthew-hoppe
Matthew Hoppe
Forward · USA

The Middlesborough man got into great positions all night and consistently stretched Colombia's backline. His final ball consistently let him down, though. He missed a wide open Arriola at the back post multiple times, and when he did manage a shot, it couldn't test the 'keeper.

5.5
DAL_Jesus_Ferreira_HEA
Jesús Ferreira
Forward · USA

It was a mixed bag for Ferreira. He was effective when he dropped deep, and he consistently broke the final defensive line with really sharp passes to free up Hoppe and Arriola in space.

The FC Dallas striker was hardly a factor in the box, though, often too deep to get on the end of service. He had one really good look at goal just before he was substituted, but took an extra touch and missed his opportunity to shoot.

6.0
DAL_Paul_Arriola_HEA-1
Paul Arriola
Midfielder · USA

The Dallas winger was a constant threat down the right side and was more than up for the physicality of the match. He worked hard to make himself an option in the final third, and despite finding himself open on the back post several times, was too often completely missed by his teammates.

Manager

5.5
Anthony Hudson
Manager

It was a fairly neutral outing for Hudson's side. There were flashes of potential from a couple of players, but the US couldn't systematically create chances, despite the space available to them in the final third. The intensity was surprisingly high for what amounts to a preseason match for most of the player pool, and that probably excuses some of the lack of quality in the final third.

Substitutes

5.5
Alan Soñora
Midfielder · USA

The free agent midfielder came on at halftime, and while his technical ability was impressive, he wasn't able to consistently find entry passes into the final third.

5.0
CIN_Brandon_Vazquez_HEA
Brandon Vazquez
Forward · USA

The Cincinnati man was more of a goal threat than Ferreira, offering a presence in the box and opening up space underneath. He couldn't find a clear look at goal, though, flashing a header wide toward the end of the match.

3.0
Emmanuel Sabbi
Midfielder · USA

It was a really, really difficult showing for the 25-year-old in his debut. He consistently lost possession, mis-hitting his passes and proving ineffective on the dribble. Possession ended at his feet.

5.5
LA_Jalen_Neal_HEA
Jalen Neal
Defender · USA

The Galaxy defender made his second international cap at his home stadium, replacing Zimmerman in the 69th minute. He built on a strong showing against Serbia, dealing comfortably with balls into the box and looking exceedingly confident in possession. Also, he now has two senior caps before even making his MLS debut... That's wild.

5.0
Sam Rogers
Defender · USA

After a strong season with Rosenborg, Rogers replaced Long to make his international debut. He completed all 10 of his passes and had a couple intuitive moments of defending in his own box.

N/A
VAN_Julian_Gressel_HEA
Julian Gressel
Defender · USA

The Vancouver Whitecaps defender earned his second cap, coming on for the final nine minutes of the match.

US Men's National Team

USMNT's Anthony Hudson: "We achieved our objectives" by playing youngsters
Recap: USMNT close out January camp with scoreless draw vs. Colombia
Anthony Hudson: I'll remain USMNT interim coach "for as long as I'm asked to"
