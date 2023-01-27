Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami loan Emerson Rodríguez to Mexico's Santos Laguna

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_Emerson Rodríguez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Liga MX side Santos Laguna through the end of 2023, the club announced Friday.

The deal for the 22-year-old Colombian attacker, who joined the Herons in January 2022 from Millonarios FC, includes a purchase option for Santos. He originally signed with Miami via MLS's U22 Initiative roster mechanism.

Rodríguez scored twice in 22 league appearances (one start) for Miami last season, adding three goals in as many games for the team's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Inter Miami CF II.

However, his playing time on the senior squad was limited to just 508 minutes. First-team chances might've been even harder to come by in 2023 after the winter signings of forwards Josef Martínez, Jake LaCava and Nicolás Stefanelli – as well as the club completing the permanent transfer of striker Leonardo Campana.

Miami get their new MLS season underway on Feb. 25 when hosting CF Montréal at DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Emerson Rodríguez

