FIFA Club World Cup: Hristo Stoichkov reflects on MLS's growth into global player

Three months after the turn of the millennium, a Ballon d'Or winner stepped onto an MLS pitch for the very first time.

MLS pioneer

“Everything, every day, every week, every month, every three years," Stoichkov recalled his fondest memories from his three-season stint with star-studded Chicago Fire FC from 2000-02.

"I remember [head coach] Bob Bradley. I remember the whole team, because the first year [we made the MLS Cup] final [and] Chicago Fire lost the final in Kansas City, 1-0. And one week after that, [we] won the [US] Open Cup. Amazing. I'm very, very happy this [was] the team.

"Peter Nowak, the big captain, Ante Razov, Josh Wolff, Chris Armas, Jesse Marsch, DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Zach Thornton - the whole team, so unbelievable. It's not the first time I have [said] thank you, thank you very much [to] MLS. Thank you very much [to] Bob Bradley for asking me [to play] for Chicago Fire. But these three years [I will] never, never forget."

Along with his obvious talent, which earned him the 1994 Ballon d'Or award, Stoichkov added a hard-nosed mentality to a team that won the MLS Cup-U.S. Open Cup double two years prior, helping the Fire add a second USOC title to their trophy cabinet by scoring the opening goal in the 2000 final. After three years, Bradley left for New York, cuing Stoichkov to spend the final season of his legendary career with D.C. United.

Both cities still hold a special place in his heart. But as a former FC Barcelona player, Stoichkov also has a newfound connection to Inter Miami's Messi-led project that includes fellow Blaugrana alums Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“I watch every game in Miami and I watch every game in Chicago because I have homes in Miami and Chicago. And sometimes I see games in Washington [D.C.] because I ended my career in Washington [D.C.] and I have strong affection for both Chicago Fire and D.C. United.