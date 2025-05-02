Vancouver Whitecaps to face Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Cruz Azul on June 1 in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, setting up an MLS vs. LIGA MX showdown for the prestigious continental title.

The winner of the single-leg final, to be played in Mexico, will also take home prize money and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)

3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico) Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)

3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico) Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

After dramatic wins over LIGA MX opposition in the previous two rounds, Vancouver almost made things look easy against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the semifinals. The 5-1 aggregate scoreline reflects just how impressive Jesper Sørensen's side was over two legs, capped by a 3-1 victory at Chase Stadium.

Brian White sparked the Leg 2 result with his sixth goal of the tournament, giving the USMNT striker 12 goals in 16 appearances (all competitions) this season. Rising midfielder Sebastian Berhalter also tallied in South Florida, adding a pair of assists to complete a man-of-the-match performance.

Unfortunately for the Whitecaps, Berhalter is suspended for the final due to yellow card accumulation. The good news is captain and star midfielder Ryan Gauld could recover from his knee injury in time for the biggest game in club history.