Vancouver Whitecaps to face Cruz Azul in Concacaf Champions Cup final

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Cruz Azul on June 1 in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final, setting up an MLS vs. LIGA MX showdown for the prestigious continental title.
The winner of the single-leg final, to be played in Mexico, will also take home prize money and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: 3-2 aggregate vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- Round of 16: 3-3 aggregate vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Pumas UNAM (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 5-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
After dramatic wins over LIGA MX opposition in the previous two rounds, Vancouver almost made things look easy against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the semifinals. The 5-1 aggregate scoreline reflects just how impressive Jesper Sørensen's side was over two legs, capped by a 3-1 victory at Chase Stadium.
Brian White sparked the Leg 2 result with his sixth goal of the tournament, giving the USMNT striker 12 goals in 16 appearances (all competitions) this season. Rising midfielder Sebastian Berhalter also tallied in South Florida, adding a pair of assists to complete a man-of-the-match performance.
Unfortunately for the Whitecaps, Berhalter is suspended for the final due to yellow card accumulation. The good news is captain and star midfielder Ryan Gauld could recover from his knee injury in time for the biggest game in club history.
Can Vancouver match Seattle Sounders FC's feat from 2022 and become just the second MLS team to win the modern iteration of the Concacaf Champions Cup?
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs Real Hope (Haiti)
- Round of 16: 4-1 aggregate vs Seattle Sounders FC
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 aggregate vs Club América (Mexico)
- Semifinals: 2-1 aggregate vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)
Cruz Azul knocked out Seattle and two fellow Mexican heavyweights (Club América and Tigres UANL) en route to their record-setting ninth CCC final appearance. Having won the competition six times, a victory over Vancouver would equal Club América for the most titles in tournament history.
Sepúlveda leads the way with 7g/2a as the competition's Golden Boot leader, while former LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has three assists following his winter move to LIGA MX. La Máquina also boast ex-Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who has nine goals for the club since his June 2024 transfer.
With Thursday's 1-0 semifinal Leg 2 win against Tigres, Cruz Azul are riding a 16-game unbeaten streak across all competitions ahead of next week's Clausura Liguilla quarterfinal series against Club León.