USMNT's Anthony Hudson: "We achieved our objectives" by playing youngsters

Saturday’s hectic 0-0 draw with Colombia left the US men’s national team with no wins and just one goal scored across the 180-plus minutes of their January camp friendlies.

“The objective was to look at players, give players a chance, players we've been monitoring, and then also be able to balance the group so we get through the two games.”

“Overall I think we achieved our objectives,” said the Englishman after handing senior international debuts to 12 players across this week’s two matches, a new January camp record. “There's a bunch of players in there that we wanted to see, we wanted to see with us, we wanted to see in competitive games. And that's given us the opportunity to do that.

Tolkin, Paxten impress

“First of all, I love him around the place. I love him in camp. He's just got such a big personality. And then you see his personality on the field – he's incredibly brave,” said Hudson of Tolkin, hinting that the 20-year-old left back is in contention to be called up when the full USMNT squad convenes for Concacaf Nations League play in March, as are attackers Brandon Vazquez and Alejandro Zendejas.

“He's an aggressive player, He's a physical player. I don't think this situation fazed him at all; he embraced it. He's a very confident kid. So he's one that we're glad we've seen, because he's impressed us before when he's been in our pre-World Cup camp.”

Paxten Aaronson, whose older brother Brenden is already an established US regular, showed the relentless running and spark of inspiration that led Eintracht Frankfurt to pay the Union $4 million-plus in a transfer deal earlier this winter. He just failed to reward himself by finishing one of the several chances the Yanks carved out in this open, often chaotic occasion, made memorable by the passionate Colombia supporters who flocked to Dignity Health Sports Park.

“The way I saw it from the touchline, it could easily have been a qualifying game. Such was what the players were putting into it, what both teams were putting into it. It was a very intense game,” said Hudson. “I don't think there was any moment in the game where the game just went very slow and calm. So it was a game full of transition. It was a quick game.

“I felt in the first half, there was probably a lot more back and forward and transition, and we changed a few things at halftime just to get a little bit more stability. But yeah, it's a really good test for our players, especially some of the younger guys that we've mentioned. This will be a great experience for them.”