Your Monday Kickoff: Which are the most exciting Leagues Cup groups?

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors this week approved an update to the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations involving the elimination of the Allocation Ranking List. Effective immediately, any players previously on the Allocation Ranking List will be assigned through the MLS Discovery Process. In lieu of holding the first position in the 2023 Allocation Ranking Order, St. Louis CITY SC have been provided the opportunity to retain the right of first refusal over one player of their choosing who was on the Allocation Ranking List at the time of its dissolution.

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired goalkeeper Daniel from Brazilian Serie A club Internacional. The 28-year-old Brazilian’s deal runs through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. His transfer was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM). Daniel, who posted 37 shutouts in 83 matches for Internacional (74 goals against), should add competition for San Jose’s starting goalkeeper job alongside homegrown JT Marcinkowski. The former US youth international has been San Jose’s starter across the last two-plus seasons.

inter Miami CF have exercised their permanent transfer option of forward Leonardo Campana from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 22-year-old Ecuador international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026. He’ll occupy a Young Designated slot on the Herons’ roster.

The 15 groups are now set for the reimagined and expanded Leagues Cup that begins in July, the official Concacaf competition where all 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – will play in a World Cup-style tournament that qualifies three clubs for the 2024 Concacaf Champions League. The inaugural edition of Leagues Cup will take place from July 21 to August 19, pausing league competition. All matches will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, while select games are on TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.

We finally know the Leagues Cup groups. San Jose have a new goalkeeper. Inter Miami have a long-term young DP (for now). And the Allocation Order has allocated whatever it was ordering for the very last time. Let’s talk it out.

The Leagues Cup keeps taking little steps toward becoming tangible. We still don’t know exactly how things will work out and how MLS will matchup top to bottom, but we at least have an increasing understanding of what an entire month of MLS v. Liga MX is going to look like now that we know the 15 groups of three that will make up the group stage portion of the competition. So let’s take a quick look ahead and sort out the great groups from the good groups. You should be excited for every group. Just be excited for some groups a little more.

West 2: Monterrey, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders

Something primal kicked in when I saw RSL and Seattle paired together. I’ve still got a lingering sense of bloodlust from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs game that saw RSL go to Seattle and pull out a win without taking a shot. It might be my favorite game of all time. It’s not exactly a playoff set-up here, but we do get to see RSL go up against Seattle with stakes on the line again. That’s one of life’s little joys. Because if there’s anything RSL are good at, it’s messing stuff up for bigger clubs. So, yeah, Monterrey are in trouble here too.

Central 1: Club America, Columbus Crew, St. Louis CITY SC

Wilfried Nancy and his new team plus a literally new team chasing down the biggest club on the continent. This is the most scrappy underdog MLS grouping of all the scrappy underdog MLS groups.

South 3: Cruz Azul, Inter Miami CF, Atlanta United

Someone decided to do a bit and put Josef Martinez and Atlanta in the same group. To be fair, it’s a really good bit.

East 3: NYCFC, Atlas, Toronto FC