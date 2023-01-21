San Jose sign Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel on a permanent transfer from Brazilian club Internacional. The deal runs through 2024 with an option for 2025 and uses Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Prior to signing with San Jose, the 28-year-old spent his entire professional career with Internacional, who have played in Brazil's Série A since 2018. He earned 37 shutouts in 83 matches for the club.

“Daniel comes to San Jose with an impressive pedigree from a top league and club in South America,” said Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch in a release. "He has made nearly 50 appearances in the top-flight Brazilian Serie A, as well as premier domestic and international tournaments.