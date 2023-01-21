San Jose sign Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel on a permanent transfer from Brazilian club Internacional. The deal runs through 2024 with an option for 2025 and uses Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
Prior to signing with San Jose, the 28-year-old spent his entire professional career with Internacional, who have played in Brazil's Série A since 2018. He earned 37 shutouts in 83 matches for the club.
“Daniel comes to San Jose with an impressive pedigree from a top league and club in South America,” said Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch in a release. "He has made nearly 50 appearances in the top-flight Brazilian Serie A, as well as premier domestic and international tournaments.
"We believe his quality will add a different level of competition to the goalkeeper position.”
Daniel's resumé and TAM-level contract make him a likely candidate for San Jose's starting keeping role.
He'll compete with incumbent JT Marcinkowski, who started all but two of the 'Quakes regular-season matches over the last two seasons. In total, Marcinkowski's started 83 games for San Jose, conceding 147 goals and earning 14 clean sheets.
If Daniel does win the No. 1 role, he'll form a Brazilian defensive triumvirate with starting center backs Nathan and Rodrigues. The two central defenders joined the Earthquakes midway through the 2021 and 2022 seasons, respectively.
San Jose will open the regular season on the road Feb. 25 against Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
