Sporting Kansas City waive midfielder Uri Rosell

Uri Rosell's second stint with Sporting Kansas City is officially over, after the club announced Friday they've waived the veteran defensive midfielder.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who signed a two-year contract as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign, notched one assist in 18 appearances (13 starts) last season. He previously played for SKC between 2012-14, contributing 2g/2a over 43 regular-season games and helping the club win MLS Cup in 2013.

The following season he was transferred to Portuguese giants Sporting CP, having loan spells with several local clubs before returning to MLS in 2018 to sign with Orlando City SC. In his four seasons with the Lions, Rosell had two assists in 64 games.

With the release of Rosell, Kansas City have 27 players under contract for the 2023 season. On paper, newcomer Nemanja Radoja will be their starting defensive midfielder. 

Sporting, who have MLS's longest-tenured coach in Peter Vermes (entering his 15th year in charge), open the new MLS campaign on Feb. 25 at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

