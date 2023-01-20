Inter Miami complete permanent transfer of Leo Campana from Wolves

“His development since arriving at the club a year ago has been fantastic and we’re confident that he will continue to grow as he helps Inter Miami work towards a successful season competing in three competitions in 2023 and beyond.”

“We’re excited to make the transfer for a player of Leo’s quality permanent,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

Campana spent 2022 on loan with Miami, then as a U22 Initiative signing. He was their second-leading scorer with 11g/2a in 26 games, outpaced only by legendary Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín, who has since retired .

The 22-year-old Ecuador international is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026. He’ll occupy a Young Designated slot on the Herons’ roster.

Inter Miami CF have exercised their permanent transfer option of forward Leonardo Campana from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Friday.

In 2023, Campana will face competition for the starting striker role from recently-signed star Josef Martínez. The Venezuelan international earned Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2018 and joins Miami after six seasons at Atlanta United, reaching a contract buyout after a contentious final campaign at the Eastern Conference competitor.

Campana has played 12 times for Ecuador. He never debuted for Wolves after joining in 2020 from Barcelona SC in his home country, but instead also featured on loan at Famalicão (Portugal) and Grasshoppers (Switzerland).

“I’m thrilled to be able to stay at this great and ambitious club that has become a second home for me,” Campana said in a release. “I look forward to continuing working hard to help the team and build towards a strong 2023 season, as we aim to achieve important objectives to bring our incredible fans the joy that they deserve.”

Miami start their 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).