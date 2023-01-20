MLS provides update on Allocation Ranking List

Effective for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, the Allocation Order and Process is no longer in effect.

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors this week approved an update to the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations involving the elimination of the Allocation Ranking List. Effective immediately, any players previously on the Allocation Ranking List will be assigned through the MLS Discovery Process.

In lieu of holding the first position in the 2023 Allocation Ranking Order, St. Louis CITY SC have been provided the opportunity to retain the right of first refusal over one player of their choosing who was on the Allocation Ranking List at the time of its dissolution.