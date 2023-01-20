League Announcement

MLS provides update on Allocation Ranking List

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS logo generic - black and white

Effective for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, the Allocation Order and Process is no longer in effect.

Statement from Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors this week approved an update to the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations involving the elimination of the Allocation Ranking List. Effective immediately, any players previously on the Allocation Ranking List will be assigned through the MLS Discovery Process.

In lieu of holding the first position in the 2023 Allocation Ranking Order, St. Louis CITY SC have been provided the opportunity to retain the right of first refusal over one player of their choosing who was on the Allocation Ranking List at the time of its dissolution.

Future players transferred out of Major League Soccer will become discoverable one week from when the player’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) is permanently transferred, and the League has notified all clubs.

What was the Allocation Process?

Historically, the Allocation Process was used to determine which club has first priority to acquire a player listed on the Allocation Ranking List. This list consisted of the following, with teams able to trade places in the Allocation Order:

  • Select US men's national team players
  • Select youth US national team players
  • Former MLS players returning to MLS after joining a non-MLS club for an outgoing transfer fee of $500,000 or more. 

During the 2022 MLS season, moves that utilized the Allocation Order and Process included: DeAndre Yedlin signing for Inter Miami CF, Matt Miazga signing for FC Cincinnati and Jefferson Savarino signing for Real Salt Lake.

The Discovery Process allows teams to scout and sign players who are not yet under contract. Teams also place players on their Discovery List.

The full, updated Roster Rules and Regulations for the 2023 MLS season will be made available before Matchday 1 on Feb. 25.

League Announcement

Related Stories

2023 MLS Regular Season schedule announced
MLS on linear TV: FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS reach multi-year deals
2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Eligible Player List
More News
More News
FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Paul Walters to homegrown contract
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign goalkeeper Paul Walters to homegrown contract
MLS provides update on Allocation Ranking List

MLS provides update on Allocation Ranking List
Leagues Cup 2023: Groups for MLS and LIGA MX teams

Leagues Cup 2023: Groups for MLS and LIGA MX teams
Sporting Kansas City waive midfielder Uri Rosell
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City waive midfielder Uri Rosell
Inter Miami complete permanent transfer of Leo Campana from Wolves
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami complete permanent transfer of Leo Campana from Wolves
Your Friday Kickoff: Seattle Sounders show the power of investing local
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Seattle Sounders show the power of investing local
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video