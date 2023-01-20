MLS provides update on Allocation Ranking List

Effective for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, the Allocation Order and Process is no longer in effect.
Statement from Major League Soccer
Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors this week approved an update to the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations involving the elimination of the Allocation Ranking List. Effective immediately, any players previously on the Allocation Ranking List will be assigned through the MLS Discovery Process.
In lieu of holding the first position in the 2023 Allocation Ranking Order, St. Louis CITY SC have been provided the opportunity to retain the right of first refusal over one player of their choosing who was on the Allocation Ranking List at the time of its dissolution.
Future players transferred out of Major League Soccer will become discoverable one week from when the player’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) is permanently transferred, and the League has notified all clubs.
What was the Allocation Process?
Historically, the Allocation Process was used to determine which club has first priority to acquire a player listed on the Allocation Ranking List. This list consisted of the following, with teams able to trade places in the Allocation Order:
- Select US men's national team players
- Select youth US national team players
- Former MLS players returning to MLS after joining a non-MLS club for an outgoing transfer fee of $500,000 or more.
During the 2022 MLS season, moves that utilized the Allocation Order and Process included: DeAndre Yedlin signing for Inter Miami CF, Matt Miazga signing for FC Cincinnati and Jefferson Savarino signing for Real Salt Lake.
The Discovery Process allows teams to scout and sign players who are not yet under contract. Teams also place players on their Discovery List.
The full, updated Roster Rules and Regulations for the 2023 MLS season will be made available before Matchday 1 on Feb. 25.