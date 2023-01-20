Seattle Sounders unveil Providence as new jersey sponsor

Seattle Sounders FC will have a new jersey sponsor for the 2023 season, announcing Friday a long-term partnership with non-profit health system Providence.

The club's third-ever kit sponsor, Providence replaces previous partner Zulily (2019-22) for branding privileges on all of Seattle's home and away match jerseys. The company logo will also be visible on all team travel jackets, rain and stadium jackets, official polo shirts and all Sounders FC development teams, from Discovery Program squads through the MLS NEXT Pro sides.

Seattle will play their first game in their new kits next month at the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco. As 2022 Concacaf Champions League title holders, the Rave Green will debut on Feb. 4 against the winners of the Round One matchup between Al Ahly (Africa runner-up) and Auckland City (Oceania winner).

Should they win their Second Round contest, the Sounders would advance to the semifinals for a Feb. 8 showdown against four-time tournament champions Real Madrid.

“From our earliest conversations with Providence, this partnership was always about shared values, especially our combined organizational commitment to our region’s youth and making communities healthier places to live,” Sounders FC majority owner Adrian Hanauer said in a press release.