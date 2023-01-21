MLS preseason 2023: Philadelphia Union top Austin FC amidst full Saturday slate

Austin FC 2, Philadelphia Union 3

The Philadelphia Union beat Austin FC 3-2 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to open the clubs' respective preseasons.

Philadelphia came from behind twice in the back-and-forth match, first on a set piece headed home by captain Alejandro Bedoya and then on a quick-reaction rebound strike from Jesús Bueno. Chris Donovan gave the Union the final lead with a breakaway finish in the 80th minute.