MLS preseason 2023: Philadelphia Union top Austin FC amidst full Saturday slate

The 2023 MLS preseason had its busiest day yet on Saturday as clubs put their early-look rosters to the test against both domestic and international competition.
Here's how the day's action shook out.
Austin FC 2, Philadelphia Union 3
The Philadelphia Union beat Austin FC 3-2 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to open the clubs' respective preseasons.
Philadelphia came from behind twice in the back-and-forth match, first on a set piece headed home by captain Alejandro Bedoya and then on a quick-reaction rebound strike from Jesús Bueno. Chris Donovan gave the Union the final lead with a breakaway finish in the 80th minute.
Julio Cascante and 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Valentin Noel nabbed goals for Austin, twice giving the Verde & Black leads they were unable to keep.
Goals
- ATX – Julio Cascante
- PHI – Alejandro Bedoya
- ATX – Valentin Noel
- PHI – Jesús Bueno
- PHI – Chris Donovan
Lineups
- PHI starting XI: Matt Freese - Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo - Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya - Mikael Uhre, Julian Carranza
- PHI second XI: Holden Trent - Matt Real, Brandan Craig, Gino Portella, Nathan Harriel - Jose Martinez, Andrés Perea, Jesús Bueno, Jeremy Rafanello - Quinn Sullivan, Chris Donovan
- ATX starting XI: Not available
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Wolfsberger AC 2
Vancouver closed-out the European portion of their 2023 preseason with a 2-1 loss to Austrian Bundesliga's Wolfsberger AC in San Pedro de Alcántara, Spain.
The Whitecaps started the match brightly, with a whipped-in cross from Pedro Vite to Cristian Dájome nearly giving the Blue-and-White an eighth-minute lead. In the 23rd, Dájome broke through on a cool finish off an Ali Ahmed sliding cross.
A fully rotated second-half lineup saw the 'Caps concede twice to fall 2-1.
Goals
- 23' – VAN – Cristian Dájome
- 56' – WAC
- 77' – WAC
Lineups
- VAN starting XI: Isaac Boehmer - Ryan Raposo, Mathías Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Ali Ahmed - Alessandro Schöpf, Andrés Cubas, Russell Teibert - Pedro Vite, Ryan Gauld, Cristian Dájome
- VAN second XI: Max Anchor - Javain Brown, Karifa Yao, Salif Sané, Luis Martins - Sebastian Berhalter, Vasco Fry, Jay Herdman - Levonte Johnson, Joe Hanson, Simon Becher
Nashville SC 0, New York Red Bulls 1
Cristian Cásseres handled the finished off a Lewis Morgan assist, and RBNY took a first-half lead to the end, defeating Nashville 1-0 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Goals
- RBNY – Cristian Cásseres Jr.
Lineups
- NSH starting XI: Joe Willis - Dan Lovitz, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Alex Muyl - Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy - Randall Leal, Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg - CJ Sapong
- NSH second XI: Ben Martino - Taylor Washington, Ahmed Longmire, Josh Bauer, Laurence Wyke, Brian Anunga, Dax McCarty, Luke Haakenson, Fafà Picault, Ethan Zubak, Teal Bunbury
- RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - John Tolkin, Sean Nealis, Andrés Reyes, Dylan Nealis - Dru Yearwood, Frankie Amaya, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Lewis Morgan, Luquinhas - Cory Burke
Portland Timbers 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
A slick overhead goal from Nathan Fogaça accounted for all the scoring in a 1-0 victory for the Timbers over Sporting Kansas City in Phoenix, Arizona.
The 23-year-old Brazilian notched the eventual game-winner just before the halftime whistle, alertly pouncing on a ball that was headed back across the penalty area and converting a quality finish.
Goals
- 45' - POR - Nathan Fogaça
Lineups
- POR starting XI: David Bingham - Juan Mosquera, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Justin Rasmussen - Eryk Williamson, Cristhian Peredes - Yimmi Chara, Santiago Moreno, Jaroslaw Niezgoda
- POR second XI: David Bingham - Pablo Bonilla, Zac McGraw, Tyler Clegg, Julian Bravo - Diego Chara, Noel Caliskan - Dawson McCartney, Selmir Miscic, Diego Guiterrez - Nathan Fogaça
- SKC starting XI: John Pulskamp - Kayden Pierre, Chris Rindov, Andreu Fontas, Ben Sweat - Danny Flores, Remi Walter, Roger Espinoz - Johnny Russell, Willy Agada, Daniel Salloi