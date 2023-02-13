Your Monday Kickoff: Where would Minnesota be without Emanuel Reynoso?

Sporting Kansas City center back Kortne Ford will likely miss the entire 2023 MLS season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. Ford suffered the injury in Wednesday’s preseason scrimmage against Real Salt Lake in Phoenix, Arizona. The 27-year-old’s absence reduces SKC’s natural options in central defense to veteran Andreu Fontàs, U22 Initiative signing Robert Voloder and 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov. Should SKC want to make additions, the Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24.

The San Jose Earthquakes have added a high-end MLS center back before head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s first year in charge. In return, Columbus have received up to $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – $200k is guaranteed across the next two seasons, while $300k is conditional – for Jonathan Mensah, who's in the last year of his contract. The conditional GAM breaks down as $150k/year if he's on San Jose's roster for the 2024 and 2025 Roster Compliance Dates. Mensah, a 32-year-old Ghana international, has been in the league since 2017 and donned the captain’s armband in Columbus. He won MLS Cup 2020 with the Crew and earned MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors that year, plus finished third overall in 2020 MLS Defender of the Year voting.

Minnesota United FC star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training camp. Reynoso, 27, is one of the league’s premier playmakers. He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season games since joining Minnesota midway through the 2020 campaign from Boca Juniors in his native Argentina.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Just a few quick things to get to from over the weekend as we build toward the start of the season. I imagine preseason predictions will start coming in hot and laminatable any second now. Hang tight, y’all. We’re almost there.

We don’t have a whole lot of information to work with here, but we do know a couple of things definitively:

Minnesota United’s star No. 10, Emanuel Reynoso, has not shown up for preseason training camp. Minnesota United’s star No. 10, Emanuel Reynoso, has been suspended without pay for failure to show up to preseason training camp.

Does Reynoso just show back up in the Twin Cities on like Thursday of next week, all while everyone acts as if nothing happened and he starts the first game of the season? We truly don’t know.

If that happens, we’ll eventually just move on and continue to assess Minnesota as a team with their best and most significant player available. Let’s stay in that scenario and talk real quick about what that would mean for the Loons.

There are maybe two or three players in the league who carry as much of the individual load for their team as Reynoso. I’ve always liked Matt Doyle’s framing of Minnesota’s attack as “heliocentric” because it hits at the heart of how things operate for the Loons. Minnesota United’s best moments have all come via Reynoso’s best moments. He steers the entirety of the ship here.

That’s not just the eye test saying that either. Reynoso led the league last year in “touch percentage”, making up 13.5% of Minnesota’s total touches in 2022. If you look at Minnesota’s touches in only the final third, Reynoso had a league-leading 25.5% of them. 25.5%! More than a quarter of the Loons touches in the final third went through him. There is no readily available replacement for that if you’re Minnesota.