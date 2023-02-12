MLS preseason 2023: Evander scores as Portland Timbers rout LA Galaxy

The Coachella Valley Invitational featured two all-MLS matchups on Sunday afternoon as the Portland Timbers defeated the LA Galaxy in the first match, then 2023 MLS expansion side St. Louis CITY SC held Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a scoreless draw.

LA Galaxy 1, Portland Timbers 4

Portland dominated the Galaxy with a four-goal rout in their opening match of the Coachella Valley Invitational, led by new Brazilian star Evander and Eryk Williamson, who finished the game with two assists.

Evander's first goal in a Timbers jersey came in the 28th minute before Cristhian Paredes, Juan Mosquera and Jaroslaw Niezgoda blew the game open in the second half with goals of their own.