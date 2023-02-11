CF Montréal sign forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Saturday.

The 20-year-old Quebec native, who holds both Canadian and Haitian citizenship, arrives from a stint with Belgian first division side Royal Antwerp FC. Since 2021, Vilsaint played with the club's reserve team, Young Reds, scoring one goal in 10 appearances (four starts) this season.

He previously played at Panellinios Montreal FC before making the move to Europe.

“Jules-Anthony is a promising forward from Quebec. He has interesting physical attributes in addition to good pace, despite his height,” Montréal vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a press release.