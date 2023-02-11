CF Montréal sign forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Saturday.
The 20-year-old Quebec native, who holds both Canadian and Haitian citizenship, arrives from a stint with Belgian first division side Royal Antwerp FC. Since 2021, Vilsaint played with the club's reserve team, Young Reds, scoring one goal in 10 appearances (four starts) this season.
He previously played at Panellinios Montreal FC before making the move to Europe.
“Jules-Anthony is a promising forward from Quebec. He has interesting physical attributes in addition to good pace, despite his height,” Montréal vice president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a press release.
“We will help further his development and continue his progress with us. We welcome him to his hometown club.”
Vilsaint adds depth to a striking corps led by Honduran international Romell Quioto - the club's top scorer last season with 15 goals - Mason Toye and Kei Kamara. The latter remains with CFMTL despite expressing his desire to leave this offseason.
After a historic 2022 campaign, Montréal have undergone a massive overhaul this winter, starting with the departure of Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist Wilfried Nancy, who joined the Columbus Crew. He's been replaced by former D.C. United manager Hernán Losada.
Several key roster pieces have also moved on, including versatile defender Alistair Johnston (to Celtic FC) and midfielder Ismael Kone (to Watford FC). Both represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Star attacker Djordje Mihailovic (to AZ Alkmaar) was also transferred to Europe, while midfielder Joaquín Torres was dealt to the Philadelphia Union.
Captain Victor Wanyama – Montréal’s sole Designated Player last year – was re-signed on a new DP deal through 2024.
The club have also acquired defenders George Campbell (from Atlanta United) and Aaron Herrera (from Real Salt Lake) via intra-league trades, as well as midfielder Ilias Iliadis (from Greek club Panathinaikos B).
Montréal kick off their 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 when visiting Inter Miami CF (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
