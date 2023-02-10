Sporting Kansas City sign SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov

Rindov has participated in each of Kansas City's four preseason matches to date in the lead-up to MLS is Back 2023, logging 150 minutes of action so far.

He started all 20 matches in 2022, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors twice while helping Maryland win the Big Ten regular season title and reach their 22nd consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The 37th overall selection of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas , the 21-year-old broke out of the University of Maryland – teammate Graham Zusi 's alma mater – notching 4g/5a over 58 appearances with the Terrapins.

Sporting Kansas City have signed defender Chris Rindov through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26, the club announced Friday.

Sporting, who missed out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season, have made defense a priority this winter. Veteran German left back Tim Leibold was signed last month, while fellow defenders Andreu Fontas and Zusi inked new contracts with the club after entering free agency.

SKC also brought in Serbian Nemanja Radoja, seemingly to take over the holding midfielder position after the club parted ways with Uri Rosell in January.

Breakout 2022 signings Willy Agada and Erik Thommy are expected to lead an attack that welcomes back Designated Players Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda, who both missed last year due to injuries.

Sporting kick off their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when visiting the Portland Timbers at Providence Park 10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).