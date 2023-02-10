Sporting KC defender Kortne Ford will likely miss 2023 season

Sporting Kansas City center back Kortne Ford will likely miss the entire 2023 MLS season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, the club announced Friday.

Ford suffered the injury in Wednesday’s preseason scrimmage against Real Salt Lake in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 27-year-old’s absence reduces SKC’s natural options in central defense to veteran Andreu Fontàs, U22 Initiative signing Robert Voloder and 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Chris Rindov. Should SKC want to make additions, the Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24.

Ford joined Sporting in early 2022 and played 16 matches across all competitions. Last July, he received a 10-game suspension after violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy.