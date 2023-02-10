LAFC sign midfielder Timothy Tillman from German side Greuther Fürth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have acquired midfielder Timothy Tillman from 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Fürth, the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions announced Friday.
The German-American has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.
Tillman, 24, should give LAFC some crucial midfield depth after they lost Latif Blessing (trade to New England Revolution) and Sebas Méndez (free to Brazil’s São Paulo) this offseason. The Black & Gold’s starting midfield trio of Ilie Sánchez, US international Kellyn Acosta and Ecuador international José Cifuentes is back, though the latter could be transferred abroad in the summer.
"Timothy is a dynamic, versatile midfielder with incredible experience in one of the top leagues in the world," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. "We are excited to welcome him to LA as we firmly believe he will contribute immediately and help in our ambitions to win more trophies."
Tillman, who’s the older brother of US men’s national team midfielder Malik Tillman (on loan at Scotland’s Rangers), is a product of Bayern Munich’s youth system. He tallied 2g/6a in 86 games across Germany’s top two divisions, featuring on loan at 1. FC Nürnberg and playing alongside ex-USMNT midfielder Julian Green at Greuther Fürth.
Tillman played for Germany’s youth national teams up through the U-19 level, though won’t occupy an international roster slot due to his American heritage.
LAFC have diligently reinforced their roster this winter, highlighted by US international center back Aaron Long (free agency) and Croatian youth international winger Stipe Biuk (transfer from Hajduk Split) arriving. Tillman and the likes of Spanish fullback Sergi Palencia (free) are other key additions.
LAFC are entering their second year under head coach Steve Cherundolo. They’ll open with a Feb. 25 clash at the Rose Bowl against El Trafico rivals LA Galaxy (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), plus have a Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series vs. Costa Rica’s Alajuelense starting on March 9.
