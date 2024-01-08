Your Monday Kickoff: What’s going on with Minnesota United?

US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 25-player roster (all from MLS) for January 2024 camp, which includes a Jan. 20 friendly vs. Slovenia after training camp is held from Jan. 8-16 in Orlando.

The LA Galaxy have acquired Japanese international right back Miki Yamane from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale. Yamane is under contract through the 2026 MLS season, giving LA a second Samurai Blue defender after they signed center back Maya Yoshida last summer. Yamane, 30, has spent his entire professional career in his native Japan, accumulating 15 goals and 36 assists in 290 all-competitions matches. He has two goals in 16 caps for Japan, including time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Henrich Ravas from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź. Ravas is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The 26-year-old previously spent 2016-21 at English side Derby County before moving to FK Senica in his native Slovakia and then emerging as one of the Ekstraklasa's top shot-stoppers while at Widzew Łódź. He's made 161 professional appearances.

Cameron Knowles has replaced Sean McAuley as Minnesota United FC interim head coach following the latter's departure to pursue other opportunities . Knowles takes over after leading Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro side, MNUFC2, from 2022-23. Before coaching MNUFC2, Knowles worked for the Loons as a first-team video analyst in 2021. Prior to that, he spent nine years coaching with the Portland Timbers (six as a first-team assistant, three as head coach for Portland Timbers 2).

A little quiet around here this weekend, huh? I hope you didn’t get used to it. We’re officially in the first non-holiday week of the new year and there are a whole bunch of signings and moves that just need a tiny push to get over the finish line. Gut call here: With preseason beginning soon and everyone officially out of their post-New Year’s stupor, this week is going to have something close to an overwhelming amount of news. We’ll try to help you sort through it all.

You might have balked a bit at the first headline in “What You Need To Know” today. Understandable. It’s not often you see an interim manager get replaced by an interim manager before the first interim manager interim manages a game in the new season. It’s especially odd considering Minnesota opted to part with former manager Adrian Heath two games before the 2023 season ended. They seemed to be in a hurry to move on. Now they’re on their second interim manager five days before preseason begins.

There’s no getting around it. It’s weird. Even if you agree with The DKO’s stance on managers typically having little impact overall, you probably still want your organization to have a clear path forward when it comes to signing players who fit into the overall direction of the team. It’s easier to sign players who fit into that overall direction when you have a clear game model established.

It seems like it’s just one of those situations that will require some patience. The Loons hired Khaled El-Ahmad as their sporting director and chief soccer officer back in early November knowing he wouldn’t officially take the reins for a while. Now, El-Ahmad is reportedly awaiting visa approval before he can arrive.

Once he does arrive, he’ll be busy. In addition to finding the team’s second-ever manager, he’ll be looking to add a new DP. Ménder García’s departure at the end of 2023 left an open spot along with Teemu Pukki and Emanuel Reynoso.