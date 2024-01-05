USMNT: Why Vazquez, Steffen & more missed January roster

The roster Gregg Berhalter unveiled on Friday for the US men’s national team ’s January camp, which kicks off in Orlando on Monday, is composed entirely of MLS-based players. Though that’s not to say it was exclusively so.

“And then Pukštas, who is playing in Croatia, we approached his club and they both said no, which is fine. They have their priorities. For us, it was being strategic about who we're going to call in this camp. And we moved on to the next group of players.”

“Griffin Yow,” explained Berhalter, “we talked to his club, and initially they were into it, and then they got a new coach [Rik De Mil], so he had to be there.

The coaching staff sought to bring young Yanks Griffin Yow and Rokas Pukštas across the Atlantic to spend some time in this camp, Berhalter told reporters on a Friday afternoon media availability. But their respective clubs in Belgium and Croatia, Westerlo and Hajduk Split, said no, as is their prerogative given that the gathering falls outside the international windows in which call-ups must be granted per FIFA rules.

Vazquez to Monterrey

Those were not the only names dropped from this list by circumstance. Berhalter confirmed the widespread reporting around Brandon Vazquez’s move from FC Cincinnati to Mexican giants CF Monterrey, a multi-million-dollar move that appears to be all but official, and which hands the strapping striker a winter to-do list that leaves no room for this USMNT occasion, which peaks with a friendly vs. Slovenia in San Antonio on Jan. 20.

The Mexican-American dual national made his US senior debut during last year’s January camp and went on to score four goals in eight caps in ‘23, so he’s now quite familiar to the technical staff. As he continues to climb the ladder, it opens opportunities for others further down.

“For us, it was really about understanding the player’s trajectory and what could be going on with him in his career, but then also being able to evaluate other players,” said Berhalter.

“So for us to get a look at Brian White and Duncan McGuire was the priority. We've been playing mostly with one striker and to think about loading up that position in this camp didn't make much sense. So because of that, [Vazquez] wasn't selected. But we are pretty confident we're going to be seeing a lot of him. He's going to Monterrey and we're going to be following him closely.”

While Vazquez will have to fight for playing time at one of Mexico’s biggest clubs, it could greatly enhance his national-team prospects in the long run.

“I'm really excited for Brandon. He's the guy that we've been familiar with for years, watching him first in Atlanta, and then for his breakout in Cincinnati. And he's worked tremendously hard for this opportunity,” said Berhalter of the Chula Vista, California product.

“When you can score goals in any league consistently, there's an opportunity for you with the national team. And so now as we follow him in Liga MX, it will be really intriguing to see how he adapts to the level of play, and how he can be able to make an impact there.”

Zimmerman & Steffen