USMNT: Why Vazquez, Steffen & more missed January roster

The roster Gregg Berhalter unveiled on Friday for the US men’s national team’s January camp, which kicks off in Orlando on Monday, is composed entirely of MLS-based players. Though that’s not to say it was exclusively so.
The coaching staff sought to bring young Yanks Griffin Yow and Rokas Pukštas across the Atlantic to spend some time in this camp, Berhalter told reporters on a Friday afternoon media availability. But their respective clubs in Belgium and Croatia, Westerlo and Hajduk Split, said no, as is their prerogative given that the gathering falls outside the international windows in which call-ups must be granted per FIFA rules.
“Griffin Yow,” explained Berhalter, “we talked to his club, and initially they were into it, and then they got a new coach [Rik De Mil], so he had to be there.
“And then Pukštas, who is playing in Croatia, we approached his club and they both said no, which is fine. They have their priorities. For us, it was being strategic about who we're going to call in this camp. And we moved on to the next group of players.”
Vazquez to Monterrey
Those were not the only names dropped from this list by circumstance. Berhalter confirmed the widespread reporting around Brandon Vazquez’s move from FC Cincinnati to Mexican giants CF Monterrey, a multi-million-dollar move that appears to be all but official, and which hands the strapping striker a winter to-do list that leaves no room for this USMNT occasion, which peaks with a friendly vs. Slovenia in San Antonio on Jan. 20.
The Mexican-American dual national made his US senior debut during last year’s January camp and went on to score four goals in eight caps in ‘23, so he’s now quite familiar to the technical staff. As he continues to climb the ladder, it opens opportunities for others further down.
“For us, it was really about understanding the player’s trajectory and what could be going on with him in his career, but then also being able to evaluate other players,” said Berhalter.
“So for us to get a look at Brian White and Duncan McGuire was the priority. We've been playing mostly with one striker and to think about loading up that position in this camp didn't make much sense. So because of that, [Vazquez] wasn't selected. But we are pretty confident we're going to be seeing a lot of him. He's going to Monterrey and we're going to be following him closely.”
While Vazquez will have to fight for playing time at one of Mexico’s biggest clubs, it could greatly enhance his national-team prospects in the long run.
“I'm really excited for Brandon. He's the guy that we've been familiar with for years, watching him first in Atlanta, and then for his breakout in Cincinnati. And he's worked tremendously hard for this opportunity,” said Berhalter of the Chula Vista, California product.
“When you can score goals in any league consistently, there's an opportunity for you with the national team. And so now as we follow him in Liga MX, it will be really intriguing to see how he adapts to the level of play, and how he can be able to make an impact there.”
Zimmerman & Steffen
Meanwhile, Walker Zimmerman is out thanks to an Achilles injury that plagued the Nashville SC center back for months. And Zack Steffen’s return to the USMNT fold will have to wait a little longer, as the goalkeeper returns from England to the States to help headline the Colorado Rapids’ offseason makeover.
“With Zack Steffen, I felt that with the move, it's important for him to be with the club for preseason,” said Berhalter. “Coming into a new club, we know he's going to play a big role with Colorado. I've talked to him about his potential role with us, and he's very, very much in the pool of players.”
Proving ground
Such scenarios are baked into the January camp concept. From its birth more than a quarter-century ago it’s been a pragmatic stopgap, a way to add touchpoints with the national team and keep players sharp during what was once a very long MLS offseason. It’s evolved into a proving ground for up-and-comers and is even more so this year with a long-sought return to the Olympics looming this summer.
MLS clubs have consistently – albeit not universally – voluntarily sent their players to the gathering, and that’s appreciated, even as more and more of the USMNT’s core ply their trade at big European clubs.
“One thing I'll say is we're grateful for the support of Major League Soccer; this would never happen without them. We're grateful for the support of the clubs who are releasing their players,” said Berhalter. “It really is an opportunity for young players, MLS-based players to make their mark on this program. And it's always been like that. So that hasn't changed.
“Nine of the players in the 2022 World Cup made their first appearance in a January camp. So that's always been the case. And now I would say we’re skewing slightly younger and it's still the same opportunity. Again, I talk to the players about setting objectives for themselves coming into this camp, what do they want to achieve? Because I don't want them just happy to be involved in this January camp. I want them really striving for goals.”