MLS Exports

Inter Milan sign New England Revolution alum Tajon Buchanan

Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
Jonathan Sigal

Canadian international Tajon Buchanan, whose professional career began a half-decade ago in MLS with the New England Revolution, has joined one of Italy's highest-profile teams.

Inter Milan announced Friday they have acquired the winger/wingback from Belgian side Club Brugge. The Serie A leaders landed the 24-year-old for a reported $7.6 million transfer fee plus add-ons.

The move arrives two years after New England transferred him to Club Brugge for a reported $7 million with a 10% sell-on fee, ensuring some financial windfall heads the Revs' way.

Buchanan initially joined New England via the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, selected No. 9 overall (first round) out of Syracuse University. He blossomed during the Revs' record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning 2021 campaign to garner a move abroad.

A 2021 MLS Best XI player, Buchanan finished his Revs career with 12g/11a in 67 games across all competitions. Then at Club Brugge, he totaled 5g/12a in another 67 games across all competitions.

On the international stage, Buchanan has regularly featured for Canada since making his June 2021 debut – sitting on 4g/7a in 35 appearances. He was a key piece of their historic Qatar 2022 World Cup squad, starring alongside Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Stephen Eustáquio (Porto) and more.

As Buchanan joins Inter Milan, he's expected to compete for a starting role after Juan Cuadrado's long-term injury left manager Simone Inzaghi searching for reinforcements. He is also Canada's first-ever Serie A player.

Currently two points clear of Juventus in the Serie A title race, Inter Milan are also preparing for a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series vs. Spanish side Atlético Madrid. Last season, I Nerazzurri won the Coppa Italia and lost the UCL Final vs. Manchester City.

