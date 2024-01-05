Portland Timbers sign goalkeepers Trey Muse, James Pantemis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

The Portland Timbers have signed goalkeepers Trey Muse and James Pantemis through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Muse, 24, most recently helped the Charleston Battery reach the 2023 USL Championship final. Pantemis, 26, joins Portland after spending six seasons in MLS with CF Montréal.

"One of our main priorities this offseason was to recreate our goalkeeping group, and that work is well underway. We are excited to welcome both James and Trey to the Portland Timbers,” general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"Both players have good experience with upside and will help create healthy competition within this position as we move forward."

Muse, a former Seattle Sounders FC homegrown player and US youth international, has played over 100 matches in the USL Championship (second division). Beyond Charleston, additional stops include Memphis 901, San Diego Loyal and Tacoma Defiance.

Pantemis posted seven clean sheets in 34 regular-season matches for Montréal after signing his homegrown deal. He was Canada's third goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but awaits his senior-team debut.

Heading into head coach Phil Neville's first year in Portland, they also have homegrown goalkeeper Hunter Sulte and Aljaz Ivacic on the roster. Ivacic was the subject of trade rumors throughout 2023.

The Timbers return to action on Feb. 24 when hosting the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).