San Jose Earthquakes re-sign Tommy Thompson

Tommy Thompson is set to play his 11th season with the San Jose Earthquakes, as the club announced Friday they've re-signed the homegrown player through 2024 with an option for 2025.
The 28-year-old had his contract option declined after making 19 appearances, mostly off the bench, last season. He's posted 5g/11a in 203 regular-season games since making his MLS debut in 2014.
With fellow right backs Carlos Akapo and Paul Marie higher up the club's depth chart, Thompson has occasionally been given midfield duties by head coach Luchi Gonzalez.
San Jose are gearing up for Year Two under Gonzalez, acquiring former New York City FC midfielder Alfredo Morales and trading for LA Galaxy forward Preston Judd. They make their 2024 regular-season debut with a Feb. 24 visit to FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
