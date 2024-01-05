San Jose Earthquakes re-sign Tommy Thompson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Tommy Thompson is set to play his 11th season with the San Jose Earthquakes, as the club announced Friday they've re-signed the homegrown player through 2024 with an option for 2025.

The 28-year-old had his contract option declined after making 19 appearances, mostly off the bench, last season. He's posted 5g/11a in 203 regular-season games since making his MLS debut in 2014.