LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper John McCarthy

John McCarthy has swapped El Tráfico teams, as the LA Galaxy announced Friday they have signed the veteran goalkeeper through the 2025 MLS season.

McCarthy most recently played for LAFC and earned MLS Cup 2022 MVP honors for his penalty-kick heroics off the bench. He's kept 15 clean sheets in 68 regular-season games split across the Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami CF and LAFC.

"John brings a wealth of experience, ranging from playing in the USL to being the MVP of an MLS Cup Final, that is invaluable," LA general manager Will Kuntz said in a release. "He is a veteran leader who will add depth and competition at the goalkeeper position and we are excited to add him to our group."

The 31-year-old adds eight MLS seasons' worth of experience to LA's goalkeeper contingent, which includes incumbent starter Jonathan Bond and youngster Novak Mićović. He was available as a free agent.

LA's new campaign begins with a Feb. 25 home match against Inter Miami CF (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return after finishing 13th in the Western Conference this past season (36 points; 8W-14L-12D).

