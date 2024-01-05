USMNT January camp: What's at stake for newcomers?

No matter how long and steep a player’s road to regular minutes with the US men’s national team may appear to be, every call-up is a precious opportunity, including January camp, the 2024 edition of which kicks off in Orlando on Monday.

“In the meantime, there's a number of other players that have the opportunity to do something differently. And when you think of our senior team, there's a lot of players that are Olympic-age-eligible. So it's not about how old you are, it's about how good you are. And so I think any player in this camp has an opportunity to show that they should be part of the senior team on a regular basis.”

“The Olympic team head coach [Marko Mitrović] is going to be joining our staff in this camp. So this is purposely designed to give the younger players an opportunity to really put their name forward for the Olympic team,” explained Berhalter.

Thirteen of the 25 players called in are eligible for the men’s soccer tournament at the Summer Games in France, which FIFA limits to players under the age of 23, except for three overage players allowed per squad.

“This January camp does have a different look,” head coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters as he unveiled his roster on Friday . “The reason why is because the Olympics are coming up, and we're able to use this opportunity to purposely bring in Olympic-age-eligible players. And you see they make up a large portion of the roster.”

Maximizing opportunity

As the USMNT player pool broadens and deepens, places in its established core alongside the likes of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie become scarcer and more difficult to seize. Yet soft spots persist on the depth chart, and high performance pays.

Take Brandon Vazquez, who made his USMNT senior debut at this point last year and quickly waded into the mix at the striker position by scoring four goals in his first eight caps. Could those footsteps be followed by someone like AZ Jackson, the rising St. Louis CITY standout who had only played in MLS NEXT Pro a year ago?

“Everyone has a different pathway, and it's really nice to see him and what he's done and how he's come on and made an impact for a very, very strong St. Louis team,” said Berhalter of Jackson. “So I think it's interesting to work with guys like him, like Diego [Luna], who bring this unpredictability to the game. He's a dribbler, a playmaker. We're excited to see how he fits into what we're doing.”

Or maybe this January camp’s star will be Bernard Kamungo, the diamond in the rough who first earned a contract by impressing in an open tryout with North Texas SC, FC Dallas’ second team, in 2021 and by the end of last season was arguably FCD’s most important attacker during the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

It was striking to hear Berhalter make an unprompted comparison between Pulisic and Kamungo, who was born in a Tanzanian refugee camp and didn’t play soccer on grass, or even with a proper ball, until a resettlement program landed his family in Abilene, Texas, when he was 14.

“That's the beauty of this job,” said Berhalter, “to see these journeys that players take and then end up potentially representing the senior national team in a game, it's just a wonderful story. And it's no secret that I get a lot of information from Nico Estevez, the coach of Dallas [and Berhalter’s former USMNT assistant]. We’re very close and he called me at the beginning of the year, and he said, ‘You know, I may have this guy that's interesting. We're going to have to wait to see how this whole year plays out.’