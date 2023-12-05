Your (MLS Cup) Tuesday Kickoff: One damning stat for Columbus & LAFC

I’ll be honest with y’all. Hiding behind the joyful facade I’m trying to put forward for MLS Cup week, I’m feeling more destructive than creative. I’m glad we’ve got an outstanding game on the way, but I’m not ready to see a fanbase celebrate. Because, I mean, first off, I’m a bad person. Second, after two straight years of a team here in Georgia winning a championship, I’m officially going home empty handed in 2023. It’s hard to be too sad in a back-to-back national champions shirt, but it’s hard not to think about how good I would have looked in a back-to-back national champions shirt. In my head, that gives me plenty of reasons to be a jerk about things. So. Here we are. You. Me. And a number for Crew and LAFC fans that’s going to totally ruin their day. Mutual destruction has always been the number one goal of The Daily Kickoff, I’ve always said this.