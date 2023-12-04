2023 MLS NEXT Fest: Top players to watch

This year’s MLS NEXT Fest heads to Arizona Dec. 5-10, with four age groups set to compete at the Reach 11 Sports Complex in Phoenix.

Here’s a look at some of the top players expected to compete.

The Under-15 and Under-17 age groups will pit MLS academy teams against one another in the Pro Player Pathway, while the rest are set to compete in front of scouts and college coaches.

Bringing the (Fest)ivities to the Valley of the Sun 🌞 #MLSNEXTFest | @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/T6hjrQuntC

One of the players set to compete in the Under-19 Uncommitted Match, Koffi is a wide player who can play as a winger or wingback.

The striker heads to Arizona after scoring eight goals in eight MLS NEXT appearances, showing great form in the oldest age group.

The Houston-based winger is an intriguing wide attacker who brings plenty of pop in the penalty box. He can score goals in a variety of ways and spent the summer training abroad in Europe.

Pro Player Pathway

Adyn Torres - Atlanta United FC

A midfielder who's already inked pro terms with Atlanta United, Torres continues to improve and develop. He’ll look to stay sharp at MLS NEXT Fest ahead of preseason with the pros.

Nathaniel Abraham - Toronto FC

Abraham recently played for Canada at the Under-17 World Cup but remains eligible for the U17s in MLS NEXT. He’s shown promise as a goalkeeper of high potential and was named to the MLS NEXT All-Star team this past summer.

Jonathan Shore - New York City FC

A homegrown signing from earlier this season, Shore is a supremely technical midfielder who can run the show at the youth levels. Putting in a good performance here could set him up well as to make his MLS debut next season.

Showcase

Diego Colon - BW Gottschee

The storied New York club has enjoyed a strong fall season, putting together a record of 13W-0L-2D. Several players have made an impression, though Colon stands out as an attacking force who can score goals or create them.

Isaiah Kaakoush - Barca Residency Academy

A center back who's part of the US youth national team pool, Kaakoush has been strong this season playing up with the 2007s. (He was born in '08).

Titus Alviso - Strikers FC

One of the newcomers on the Strikers FC '07 squad, Alvios is a hard-working forward who’s a pest to play against. He disrupts the opposing teams in possession and is dangerous getting into the final third.

Dillon Logan - Alexandria SA