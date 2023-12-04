"It's just crazy": Patrick Schulte rises from NEXT Pro champ to MLS Cup Playoffs hero

When Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte takes his position in goal at Lower.com Field to do battle with LAFC (4 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ) for MLS Cup on Saturday, it won't be an entirely unfamiliar setting.

"Wilfried (Nancy) has a lot of trust in me, and I'm super grateful for him giving me this opportunity," said Schulte. "I just try and take every day just full-hearted and I just to try and embrace it and enjoy the moment."

The 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas pick has been undeniably one of the best stories in American soccer ever since.

The starting goalkeeper spot was also in flux. Schulte ultimately won the job over five-year MLS veteran and club mainstay Eloy Room , who helped deliver the 2020 MLS Cup title. No small feat.

Crazy is an apt way to describe the storybook season Schulte is enjoying. The youngster couldn't recall the "craziest" thing he dared to think heading into the 2023 season, which for many reasons (a new head coach in Wilfried Nancy included) was penned to be a transitional year in Columbus.

"I've got no words honestly, it's just crazy," Schulte said after the match. "I look back at where myself and some of the guys on the team were a year ago, and just to look at where we are now... It's completely different. I'm blessed. I'm thankful, and it's just a privilege to be in the situation, and I take it with pride."

None of those minutes were bigger than the ones he logged in Saturday's Eastern Conference Final win over FC Cincinnati .

The 22-year-old from Saint Charles, Missouri was in a similar position at the same venue just a year ago when Columbus Crew 2 capped off MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural season by hoisting the historic MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Right coach, right time

Schulte headlines the crop of inaugural MLS NEXT Pro champions to make an immediate impact in their first season on a higher stage. The group's smooth transition into full-time first-team roles begs the question: Do Columbus have the most talented pipeline in MLS?

At the moment, it feels hard to argue.

Crew 2 graduates Schulte and Mohamed Farsi started Saturday's match and have been first-choice XI locks throughout the playoffs. Midfielder Sean Zawadski came in as a substitute. 2022 MLS NEXT Pro MVP and Golden Boot winner Jacen Russell-Rowe made the bench as an attacking option. And several others have made contributions throughout the season.

Columbus Crew assistant general manager (and Crew 2 GM) Corey Wray is one of a few people with the recipe for the secret sauce. One of the biggest parts of his job is to oversee the development of the perpetual next generation of Crew stars and provide accurate assessments of their projected timeline to contribute at the MLS level.

Even in his mind, watching this all unfold is a lot to wrap his head around.

"That's what it's all about," Wray told MLSNEXTPro.com. "I would be lying if I thought that they would be so integrated so early, but credit to the staff and obviously the players for everything they've done to get here. They've been incredible. A huge part of this team, and we're really happy for everybody ... I'm at a loss for words a little bit."

The appointment of Nancy has proven to be the perfect fit for Columbus in 2023. Nancy, whose managerial formative years were spent with the CF Montréal Academy, brought an ethos that was always going to allow his younger players to have roles at the MLS regular season and playoff levels.

"We're really proud of that, to be honest," said the Crew gaffer. "Because with my background, this is something that is really important for me. Yes, I want to win. Yes, I want to compete. But I like to develop players and people.