Philadelphia Union open to Alejandro Bedoya return: "It has to be a fit"

Head coach Jim Curtin believes the Philadelphia Union ’s spine is stable, with key players in key positions under contract for the foreseeable future.

But the heart of the team? That’s still to be decided.

Longtime captain Alejandro Bedoya is officially out of contract and the Eastern Conference contender is negotiating with the veteran midfielder, hopeful they can re-sign him for 2024.

“We'll have to find a solution that is best for Alejandro, that makes sense for the club, that makes sense for him, his family and that's our hope,” Curtin said in Monday's end-of-season media availability. “Nothing's done or finished or anything like that. But I think we all know what he's brought to the club, how he helps the young players develop. Finding and declaring that new role for Alejandro moving forward, whatever it might be, it has to be a fit.”

In October, The Athletic reported the Union don't plan on offering an extension to Bedoya. Then, after Philadelphia exited the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs at FC Cincinnati, Curtin was publicly at odds with sporting director Ernst Tanner over the 36-year-old's future. The manager said Bedoya is "bigger than anybody that's ever been at our club, myself included."

For now, the door remains open after "some mistakes in communication." This past season, Bedoya played in 28 games (2,020 minutes) with 0g/7a.

"He's a competitor,” Curtin said. “He’s still in good shape and because of his soccer, IQ and brain and his ability to stay fit, he still contributes in a big way to the group. He makes the players around him better.”

The former US international originally joined Philadelphia midway through the 2016 season from Ligue 1 side Nantes. He's been ever-present in the club's rise, reaching MLS Cup 2022 only to lose on penalty kicks at LAFC, and this season making deep runs in both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup.

“Nobody doubts about what Ale Bedoya has done for the club," Tanner said. "And we also need to see where we are going in the future. We're basically thinking in cycles, and the future cycle for the next five years is definitely too long for a player who is 36 turning 37 years of age, that's clear.