Atlanta United fully acquire Xande Silva from Dijon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer option exercised
Atlanta United have exercised their transfer option on Xande Silva from French third-division side Dijon and signed the winger through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.
Silva, a former Portugal youth international, initially joined Atlanta on loan during the 2023 Secondary Transfer Window and tallied 4g/3a in 13 games across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
“We’re excited to bring Xande back on a permanent transfer and look forward to him building off of his performances during the final stretch of the season,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He is a dynamic attacker who likes to take defenders on and can contribute goals and assists.”
Before coming to Atlanta, Silva recorded 25g/9a in 172 appearances across Europe. Aside from Dijon, he's played for Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, Vitória Guimarães in Portugal and Aris in Greece.
Silva, 26, joined striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada and winger Saba Lobjanidze in Atlanta's first-choice attacking line. The club's 66 goals were second-most in MLS, trailing only Eastern Conference champion Columbus Crew.
