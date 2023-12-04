Atlanta United fully acquire Xande Silva from Dijon

Atlanta United have exercised their transfer option on Xande Silva from French third-division side Dijon and signed the winger through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Monday.

Silva, a former Portugal youth international, initially joined Atlanta on loan during the 2023 Secondary Transfer Window and tallied 4g/3a in 13 games across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

“We’re excited to bring Xande back on a permanent transfer and look forward to him building off of his performances during the final stretch of the season,” Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He is a dynamic attacker who likes to take defenders on and can contribute goals and assists.”