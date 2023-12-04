St. Louis CITY sign Kyle Hiebert to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

St. Louis CITY SC have rewarded Kyle Hiebert with a new contract after his breakout 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they've signed the Canadian international defender through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

The 26-year-old was a cornerstone of CITY SC's defense during their historic debut campaign, playing both centrally and at fullback. He tallied 2g/1a in 27 appearances as St. Louis became the first-ever expansion team to earn a No. 1 conference seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Kyle has grown exponentially since joining this club, which is why this decision was a no-brainer," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.