St. Louis CITY sign Kyle Hiebert to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
St. Louis CITY SC have rewarded Kyle Hiebert with a new contract after his breakout 2023 MLS season, announcing Monday they've signed the Canadian international defender through 2026 with a club option for 2027.
The 26-year-old was a cornerstone of CITY SC's defense during their historic debut campaign, playing both centrally and at fullback. He tallied 2g/1a in 27 appearances as St. Louis became the first-ever expansion team to earn a No. 1 conference seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"Kyle has grown exponentially since joining this club, which is why this decision was a no-brainer," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a release.
"He continues to excel, both on and off the field, and his positional versatility has been a massive growth in his game."
Hiebert, who wasn't selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, attended Missouri State. He spent 2022 with St. Louis' MLS NEXT Pro team before rising to the first team the following year.
Hiebert's development opened the CanMNT door, with then-Les Rouges boss John Herdman (now with Toronto FC) giving the center back his first international call-up for the Concacaf Nations League last spring.
St. Louis, after topping the West in 2023 with 56 points, will make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut in February.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant