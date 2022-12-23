Your Friday Kickoff: What I’m hoping for in the new MLS year

Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers
New York City FC have claimed attacking midfielder Matías Pellegrini off waivers. The transaction returns the 22-year-old Argentine to NYCFC for the 2023 MLS season. He originally joined the Cityzens last August, then play in six matches (70 substitute minutes) off the bench as they made the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
FC Dallas sign defender Jesus from Cruzeiro
FC Dallas have signed right back Geovane Jesus from Brazilian second-division side Cruzeiro. The 21-year-old Brazilian arrives via MLS’s U22 Initiative and signs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. He’ll occupy an international roster spot.
This year saw MLS’s first-ever Concacaf Champions League winner, then that same team missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their club’s entire 14-year MLS history. That’s the kind of magic I’m looking for in 2023. You and I are going to feel something. And since nothing has actually happened yet, we can be choosy about what we want that something to be. Here’s what I’m hoping for in 2023.
Philadelphia make a CCL run
Why start with the in-between stuff when you can go big right off the bat?
The Philadelphia Union have been on about as linear a progression as any team can achieve in MLS. In 2020, they won the Supporters’ Shield but were knocked out in Round One of the playoffs. In 2021, they made it to the Eastern Conference Final before health and safety protocols derailed their hopes of reaching MLS Cup. In 2022, they actually made it to MLS Cup only to be on the wrong end of the best game in MLS history. Incremental progress is as impressive as it is painful.
What if 2023 is the year they skipped a step? It’s not totally implausible. In fact, along with LAFC, MLS’s CCL title-retention hopes may fall on the Union.
Admittedly, they have a tough road. If they make it out of the Round of 16, Liga MX’s Atlas will almost definitely be waiting for them in the quarterfinals. That’s followed by a likely rematch with LAFC in the CCL semifinals which, holy smokes, I’m just now realizing all my hopes for 2023 should be pinned on that exact scenario. Every single time these two teams meet is insane, and now we’re going to do it over two legs? This is all anyone should be praying on for next year.
Anyway, LAFC got MLS Cup. So what if they just let the Union take CCL? Seems fair, right? And it would certainly be a testament to how even teams with lower salary budgets in MLS can put together a winning club through an established tactical ethos, investment in the academy and scouting infrastructure, and moves that value a proper fit within the organization. Plus, it would make a lot of people who straight-up hate Philadelphia pretty upset and that would make me laugh. And isn’t that what this is all about?
Everyone is a little more relaxed about preseason predictions
We don’t think they’re good predictions either.
Everyone gives Tom Bogert a break
What if all the teams got together and said “Ok, for two days we’re not going to make any moves” and let Tom take the IV full of black coffee out of his arm and sneak a nap in for the first time in four years? That’d be super chill of them.
Cincy discover that linear progress idea
It’s going to be tough to match last year when it comes to putting crooked numbers on the board. FC Cincinnati were goal-happy as hell and pretty leaky at the back for chunks of the season. They might be a little more boring this year, but they also might be better.
Cincy underperformed their expected goals numbers pretty consistently last year, and it felt like they should have finished higher than fifth in the Eastern Conference. I’d expect them to be better defensively in 2023, to have a legitimate shot at multiple home playoff games, and for the crowds at every Cincy game this year to be insane. They stayed in the basement for so long that I just want them to enjoy these doses of sunshine as much as they can.
Every team that needs a star striker finally gets a star striker
Minnesota, Red Bulls, Nashville – I see y’all and I appreciate your struggle.
A clean sweep (again)
CCL, Leagues Cup, All-Star Game presented by Target. All of it, all of it to MLS.
St. Louis CITY get the weirdest mascot possible
Blank slate here, y’all. St. Louis CITY SC Polar Bears? Sure, why not. St. Louis CITY SC Goodmen in honor of St. Louis-area native and award-winning actor John Goodman? I mean, not what I would do, but it’s also on the table. St. Louis CITY SC Purples as a nod to being a combination of the Cardinals and Blues fan bases? Again, really not great considering they don’t wear purple in any way, but everything is in front of us here.
Awkward family reunions
Luchi Gonzalez (San Jose), Wilfried Nancy (Columbus), Hernan Losada (Montréal) and Ben Olsen (Houston) will all be in their first year at their second MLS team. Olsen isn’t scheduled to meet back up with D.C. United yet, but the first three will all face off against their old team at some point this year (in the same conference). For entertainment purposes, I hope everyone can feel that special tension you only get when you’re at a table with people who have recently had a falling out but are doing their best to put a smile on for everyone else. I just love mess.
Your team to win the league
Yes, your team. Because the truth is, I’m a fan of every team, but especially yours. And I just want everyone to succeed and be happy. So if I’ve ever made a joke or talked about the need for your team to improve, just know it hasn’t been personal. It’s been out of love. I’ve always wanted what’s best for your team, even if I’ve been too afraid to admit it.
So, I hope your team never loses in 2023. That winning becomes a mundane and expected practice. Because you deserve that. Your team deserves that. Because you’re the best fan base and the most deserving fan base and your guys have been working harder than everyone else this offseason. So much harder than your rivals, who get by on luck and luck alone. This is the year all that changes. You’ve got this. Your team has got this. I just hope you can take a moment to appreciate that. You’re the best. And I truly, truly hope your team wins the league.
Unless you’re in Orlando, Harrison, Charlotte or Nashville, then I hope you lose every game. Ok bye, happy new year from your pal Sam in Atlanta. See y’all in 2023. H.A.G.S., talk to you later, byyeeeeeeeee.
LAFC sign Honduran defender Maldonado on loan: LAFC have signed defender Denil Maldonado on loan from Honduran top-flight powerhouse FC Motagua. The 24-year-old Honduran international, who mainly plays center back, joins through the 2023 MLS season with a permanent transfer option.
NYCFC add defender Alfaro in free agency: New York City FC have signed free-agent defender Tony Alfaro through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024. The 29-year-old center back started his MLS career after Seattle Sounders FC drafted him in 2016, then he spent the last two seasons (2021-22) with D.C. United.
Nashville SC sign defender Wyke: Nashville SC have signed defender Laurence Wyke through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25. The 26-year-old English center back has spent the past two seasons with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies.
