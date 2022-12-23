Your Friday Kickoff: What I’m hoping for in the new MLS year

We’re taking a bit of a break until 2023. What will I do without a newsletter every day? Well, I’ll have you know…. I’m taking suggestions for things to write about in a newsletter format every day until we’re back. I can’t handle not having a newsletter. Someone please give me a newsletter to do.

FC Dallas have signed right back Geovane Jesus from Brazilian second-division side Cruzeiro . The 21-year-old Brazilian arrives via MLS’s U22 Initiative and signs through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027. He’ll occupy an international roster spot.

New York City FC have claimed attacking midfielder Matías Pellegrini off waivers. The transaction returns the 22-year-old Argentine to NYCFC for the 2023 MLS season. He originally joined the Cityzens last August, then play in six matches (70 substitute minutes) off the bench as they made the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

This year saw MLS’s first-ever Concacaf Champions League winner, then that same team missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their club’s entire 14-year MLS history. That’s the kind of magic I’m looking for in 2023. You and I are going to feel something. And since nothing has actually happened yet, we can be choosy about what we want that something to be. Here’s what I’m hoping for in 2023.

What if all the teams got together and said “Ok, for two days we’re not going to make any moves” and let Tom take the IV full of black coffee out of his arm and sneak a nap in for the first time in four years? That’d be super chill of them.

Anyway, LAFC got MLS Cup. So what if they just let the Union take CCL? Seems fair, right? And it would certainly be a testament to how even teams with lower salary budgets in MLS can put together a winning club through an established tactical ethos, investment in the academy and scouting infrastructure, and moves that value a proper fit within the organization. Plus, it would make a lot of people who straight-up hate Philadelphia pretty upset and that would make me laugh. And isn’t that what this is all about?

Admittedly, they have a tough road. If they make it out of the Round of 16, Liga MX’s Atlas will almost definitely be waiting for them in the quarterfinals. That’s followed by a likely rematch with LAFC in the CCL semifinals which, holy smokes, I’m just now realizing all my hopes for 2023 should be pinned on that exact scenario. Every single time these two teams meet is insane, and now we’re going to do it over two legs? This is all anyone should be praying on for next year.

What if 2023 is the year they skipped a step? It’s not totally implausible. In fact, along with LAFC, MLS’s CCL title-retention hopes may fall on the Union.

The Philadelphia Union have been on about as linear a progression as any team can achieve in MLS. In 2020, they won the Supporters’ Shield but were knocked out in Round One of the playoffs. In 2021, they made it to the Eastern Conference Final before health and safety protocols derailed their hopes of reaching MLS Cup. In 2022, they actually made it to MLS Cup only to be on the wrong end of the best game in MLS history. Incremental progress is as impressive as it is painful.

Why start with the in-between stuff when you can go big right off the bat?

Cincy underperformed their expected goals numbers pretty consistently last year, and it felt like they should have finished higher than fifth in the Eastern Conference. I’d expect them to be better defensively in 2023, to have a legitimate shot at multiple home playoff games, and for the crowds at every Cincy game this year to be insane. They stayed in the basement for so long that I just want them to enjoy these doses of sunshine as much as they can.

It’s going to be tough to match last year when it comes to putting crooked numbers on the board. FC Cincinnati were goal-happy as hell and pretty leaky at the back for chunks of the season. They might be a little more boring this year, but they also might be better.

St. Louis CITY get the weirdest mascot possible

Blank slate here, y’all. St. Louis CITY SC Polar Bears? Sure, why not. St. Louis CITY SC Goodmen in honor of St. Louis-area native and award-winning actor John Goodman? I mean, not what I would do, but it’s also on the table. St. Louis CITY SC Purples as a nod to being a combination of the Cardinals and Blues fan bases? Again, really not great considering they don’t wear purple in any way, but everything is in front of us here.

Awkward family reunions

Luchi Gonzalez (San Jose), Wilfried Nancy (Columbus), Hernan Losada (Montréal) and Ben Olsen (Houston) will all be in their first year at their second MLS team. Olsen isn’t scheduled to meet back up with D.C. United yet, but the first three will all face off against their old team at some point this year (in the same conference). For entertainment purposes, I hope everyone can feel that special tension you only get when you’re at a table with people who have recently had a falling out but are doing their best to put a smile on for everyone else. I just love mess.

Your team to win the league

Yes, your team. Because the truth is, I’m a fan of every team, but especially yours. And I just want everyone to succeed and be happy. So if I’ve ever made a joke or talked about the need for your team to improve, just know it hasn’t been personal. It’s been out of love. I’ve always wanted what’s best for your team, even if I’ve been too afraid to admit it.

So, I hope your team never loses in 2023. That winning becomes a mundane and expected practice. Because you deserve that. Your team deserves that. Because you’re the best fan base and the most deserving fan base and your guys have been working harder than everyone else this offseason. So much harder than your rivals, who get by on luck and luck alone. This is the year all that changes. You’ve got this. Your team has got this. I just hope you can take a moment to appreciate that. You’re the best. And I truly, truly hope your team wins the league.