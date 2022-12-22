Canada sink in FIFA World Rankings after World Cup struggles

Canada finished 31st of 32 nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup , and now they’ve taken a steep decline in the year’s final FIFA World Rankings.

Les Rouges have dropped 12 places to No. 53 overall in the December 2022 update after finishing bottom of Group F in Qatar. They had strong moments in defeats to Belgium and Croatia, then were already eliminated from knockout-round contention for their final matchday loss to eventual semifinalists Morocco.