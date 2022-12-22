Canada sink in FIFA World Rankings after World Cup struggles

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Canada FIFA Rankings

Canada finished 31st of 32 nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and now they’ve taken a steep decline in the year’s final FIFA World Rankings.

Les Rouges have dropped 12 places to No. 53 overall in the December 2022 update after finishing bottom of Group F in Qatar. They had strong moments in defeats to Belgium and Croatia, then were already eliminated from knockout-round contention for their final matchday loss to eventual semifinalists Morocco.

Head coach John Herdman’s team had booked Canada’s first men's World Cup appearance in 36 years, finishing atop Concacaf’s qualification pathway. But they remain the lowest-ranked team of the region’s four World Cup participants.

Concacaf updates (World Cup nations)

  • USA: 13 (+3)
  • Mexico: 15 (-2)
  • Costa Rica: 32 (-1)
  • Canada: 53 (-12)

Looking ahead, Canada have flipped the switch to North America 2026 mode and co-hosting the World Cup alongside the US and Mexico. Herdman seems set to remain onboard, leaning on those like Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille) and Stephen Eustáquio (Porto) as players in top European leagues.

Canada don’t yet have friendlies on their calendar, though certainly will return to action in March when resuming their Concacaf Nations League campaign against Curaçao and Honduras.

The top spot in the FIFA World Rankings still belongs to Brazil, followed by World Cup champions Argentina and then runner-up France.

World Cup Canada

