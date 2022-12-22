World Cup gives USMNT Concacaf-leading boost in FIFA World Rankings

The US men’s national team are closing the calendar year as Concacaf’s top team, per the December 2022 update to the FIFA World Rankings.

The USMNT moved up three spots to No. 13 overall after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having advanced to the Round of 16 in Qatar earlier this month. They finished second in Group B with a 1W-0L-2D record, then bowed out of the tournament against the Netherlands (3-1 loss).

Head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team was the only Concacaf nation that advanced to the knockouts. The region’s other three World Cup qualifiers all dropped in the FIFA World Rankings after failing to successfully navigate the group stage.

Concacaf updates (World Cup nations)