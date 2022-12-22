FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium named among top sports venues in the world

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TQL Stadium

FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium has been recognized as one of the top sports venues in the world by UNESCO (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

The venue was bestowed the prestigious Prix Versailles, the world prize for architecture and design, in the sports category. The honor is awarded annually to the world’s top project in four major categories, taking into account values like innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, and ecological efficiency.

The award follows TQL Stadium being named Best Venue at the 2022 World Football Summit in Madrid. In early December, TQL Stadium was also named the Single Field Facility of the Year by the American Sports Builders Association (ASBA).

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from UNESCO,” Carl H. Lindner III, FC Cincinnati’s co-CEO and controlling owner said in a release.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the entire Cincinnati community, who have helped make TQL Stadium a premier destination for soccer and entertainment in the United States. We are grateful to all of our staff, partners, and fans who have made TQL Stadium such a special place."

TQL Stadium was selected from a group of six World Selection projects in sports, which included 2022 FIFA World Cup venue Al Thumama Stadium (Doha, Qatar), Tochigi Sports Park – East Area (Utsunomiya, Japan), Etihad Arena (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates), Nakia Arena (Tampere, Finland), and Stade de Luxembourg (Luxembourg City, Luxembourg).

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized by UNESCO with the Prix Versailles World Title," said FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding.

"TQL Stadium was designed to be a world-class venue that would bring soccer to the forefront of Cincinnati's sports culture, and we could not have done that without the help of all the people at Populous, Turner Construction, and more who helped make it a reality. We are thrilled that it has exceeded expectations and become a renowned destination in the sports world."

TQL Stadium opened in May 2021 and is one of the largest soccer-specific facilities in Major League Soccer at 26,000 seats. The closest seats are within 15 feet of the pitch at the $250 million, privately-funded stadium.

The venue has hosted US men’s and women’s national team games, meeting all current requirements to host Concacaf and FIFA events.

FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids acquire Calvin Harris in trade with FC Cincinnati
Official: FC Cincinnati sign Ecuadorian midfielder Marco Angulo
MLS schedule announced: 10 must-watch games in 2023
More News
More News
Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers
Transfer Tracker

Matías Pellegrini returns to NYCFC via waivers
FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium named among top sports venues in the world

FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium named among top sports venues in the world
LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Honduran defender Denil Maldonado on loan
Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke
Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign defender Laurence Wyke
FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Geovane Jesus from Brazil's Cruzeiro
Insider notebook: Loba & Klich latest, Houston & Orlando shop for attackers
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Insider notebook: Loba & Klich latest, Houston & Orlando shop for attackers
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.